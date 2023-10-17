Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,805 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 826 Printer's Number 2126

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for special plates for recipients of Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal.

You just read:

House Bill 826 Printer's Number 2126

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more