ConnectiviTree and Crosslake Fibre Forge Strategic Cooperation for Global Network Expansion and Dark Fibre Acquisition
ConnectiviTree and Crosslake Fibre announce CooperationRUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crosslake Fibre (“Crosslake”) and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG (“ConnectiviTree”) today announced they have signed a Cooperation Agreement. Under this agreement, Crosslake joins the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network program and acquires services from ConnectiviTree's planned pan-European network. ConnectiviTree will commission a new dark fibre network link from Crosslake between London and Paris as part of ConnectiviTree’s European network build program.
ConnectiviTree Global Alliance and its own planned pan-European network will enable Crosslake to offer global services to its service provider partners and enterprise customers. Crosslake opening its network to the Global Alliance, will support the extension of the ConnectiviTree fiber network footprint within Canada and into the US East Coast.
ConnectiviTree’s Agreement with Crosslake is for its Metered Dark Fibre service, the world's first dark fibre service providing usage-based, on-demand dark fibre. It provides the technical characteristics, performance, security and benefits of traditional dark fibre, with an innovative commercial offering. The fibre pair will run over Crosslake’s new 550-kilometre CrossChannel Fibre System from the data centre hub of Slough, UK, to Paris that is now the most direct route, and the first under the English Channel for 20 years.
Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating “We are proud that ConnectiviTree has chosen Crosslake to support the development of their unique network design. We are equally delighted to become part of their innovative Global Alliance partner network. Crosslake’s intent to leverage these routes and service options will undoubtedly enhance our service offerings. Equally we are delighted to have been chosen to support ConnectiviTree’s network build out program in Europe between the UK and France through our unique Metered Dark Fibre service”.
ConnectiviTree’s CCO and Co-Founder, Eugen Gebhard, also shared his excitement about this partnership, saying, “We are excited about Crosslake’s endorsement of our business plan and immense potential Crosslake – ConnectiviTree partnership holds. With Crosslake as a new partner and supplier, a crucial part of our network rollout, our teams will work collaboratively to deliver services to Crosslake’s customers, extending our pan-European footprint into Canada. We look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship with Crosslake.”
About Crosslake Fibre
Crosslake Fibre is a Network Service Provider and developer of submarine and terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure in North America and Western Europe. Our innovative approach to fibre-optic development centres around providing wholesale, enterprise, and financial customers with physically diverse, low-latency connectivity over next-generation networks.
http://www.crosslakefibre.ca
About ConnectiviTree
ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree’s network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025.
www.connectivitree.com - info@connectivitree.com
