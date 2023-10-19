Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,178 in the last 365 days.

Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide to Real Entertainment Industry Connection$ Releases Tomorrow

Finding Fame Michael Fomkin VIP Ignite

Discover the secrets to fame and fortune in showbiz. This insider's guide unlocks the door to your dreams of stardom.

Your Backstage Pass to Industry Secrets Drops Tomorrow

A must-read guidebook for anyone chasing dreams of stardom and eager to discover the path to the spotlight.”
— Les Brown
NEWTOWN, PA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A helpful new book for those looking to build careers in the entertainment industry can now be pre-ordered ahead of its release tomorrow. The book, titled "Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide to the Entertainment Industry", is written by author Michael Fomkin and published by the Mark Victor Hansen Library.

The pre-release announcement explains that the book will provide expert guidance and insider knowledge to aspiring artists, entertainers, and other entertainment professionals. It covers key topics like networking, audition tips, overcoming rejection, legal/financial advice, and real-world success stories.

Written by industry veteran Michael Fomkin, former Broadway producer and talent agent, the book aims to set readers on the path to success. It is available for pre-order now in print and e-book formats on Amazon at https://amzn.to/46R0cr9 and will ship starting tomorrow.

Further details can be obtained from:

Deneen White
deneen@viptalentconnect.com
856-373-3346

Take advantage of pre-ordering this practical career guide filled with helpful content for those looking to make their mark in competitive entertainment fields before its official release tomorrow.

Michael Fomkin
VIP Ignite
+1 8459150885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide to Real Entertainment Industry Connection$ Releases Tomorrow

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more