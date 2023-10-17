Submit Release
Homeless Diversion Program Grant Competitive Application

The Department of Commerce seeks applications from organizations interested in providing diversion services to people at risk of homelessness or recently homeless in their communities. Services must be prioritized to communities with a demonstrated disproportionate representation in homelessness and housing instability. Services must be low-barrier, trauma-informed and culturally responsive. Funding will not exceed $1.275 million, and Commerce expects to fund between 8-10 contracts. Responses are due November 27.

Learn more about the Washington State Homelessness Diversion Program.

View application documents, including the Diversion Program Grant Competitive Application (Excel) and the Program Guidelines (PDF).

Timeline

  • Application Webinar: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm · Register for the Application webinar (on Zoom)
  • Q&A Period: Oct. 17, 2023– Nov. 15, 2023
  • Proposals Due: Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:00 pm
  • Funding Period: Jan. 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Questions? Email the Application Coordinator, Yasmine Atiroko.

