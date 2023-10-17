FloridaCommerce to Provide Employment Opportunities and Hurricane Recovery Resources at Taylor County Career and Resource Fair

~ Located at 204 Forest Park Dr. Perry, FL October 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.~

Tallahassee, FL — Tomorrow, FloridaCommerce is offering employment opportunities at the Career and Resource Fair in Perry hosted by CareerSource Florida and the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce. The job fair is located at 204 Forest Park Dr. Perry, FL, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. FloridaCommerce and state agency partners will be onsite offering hurricane relief resources for individuals impacted by Hurricane Idalia and employment opportunities for residents impacted by the recent Georgia-Pacific Mill closure.

When: October 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

Where: 204 Forest Park Dr. Perry, FL

Partners at the Career and Resource Fair include CareerSource Florida, Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Department of Corrections, Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Transportation, Department of Health, Department of Children and Families and Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Immediately following the announcement of Georgia-Pacific mill closure in Perry, FloridaCommerce held job fairs Perry at the direction of Governor DeSantis. Here, state agencies assisted residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia and offered career opportunities for those affected by the permanent closure of the Georgia-Pacific Perry mill.

Immediately following the impacts of Hurricane Idalia, FloridaCommerce launched recovery efforts for residents and businesses impacted by the storm. FloridaCommerce provided in-person recovery resources to hundreds of businesses and employees at 25 locations in impacted areas across 9 counties.

To ensure resources were accessible for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia, FloridaCommerce made sure to reach people where they were and co-located resources at convenient locations in the community.

At Farmer Recovery Centers , FloridaCommerce joined representatives from USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Rural Development and U.S. Small Business Administration. Additionally, attending Department of Children and Families D-SNAP locations run by partners on site included CareerSource Florida, the Florida Small Business Development Center Network, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.