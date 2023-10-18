PAKS Gallery shows in Paris art by Rebeccah Klodt, Tanja Playner, Anne Margrethe, Matt Dusig, Michal Avrech

Art by Tanja Playner - Paris art fair 2023 Art by Rebeccah Klodt - Paris art fair 2023 Art by Anne Margrethe - Paris art fair 2023

PARIS, FRANCE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 20th to 22nd October 2023 PAKS Gallery shows art of about 50 selected artists at the contemporary art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris.

Tanja Playner experiments with the perception and representation of her works. Split upper and lower bodies can often be seen in the works of art, placed perpendicularly, parallel or transversely to one another. Objects and landscapes are also often placed perpendicular to each other in her artworks. The artist thus achieves a new perspective.

For Aase Hilde Brikke art represents the possibilities and glimpses of emptiness that are the gateways to heaven and sometimes hell. The moments, the gaps in between "something" and "something else" where reality shows its inner beauty and mystic content, are the moments where everything is vibrating and at the same time is standing still.

In her works of art, Rebeccah Klodt from Minnesota deepens the sensitivity to the Nature and the moments of life through abstract language. Most works of art have no title and thus achieve personal communication with the viewer.

The works of Zofia Farrell are characterized by a balanced implementation. Greek mythology, Thai art history also contributed to her art.

Sophia Xinman Wang is an international Eco-Environmental Artist. Sophia Xinman's artistic works are refreshingly blended in various forms of contemporary Chinese ink painting, Yunnan heavy-color painting and mixed-material painting. Dongba script is a part of Xinman's works that make up the characters and animals in the picture.

Audrey Corbin is an award winning artist and musician from St. Louis, MO, USA. For Audrey Corbin art as an alternative way to start the conversation and address the issues that are normally very difficult for her to talk about in our world today.

Painter and graphic Artist Young-Sik Lee Artist lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Young-Sik Lee art is the work of documenting and reinterpreting human life and the universe.

Michal Avrech is an Israeli artist graduated Fine Arts in Haifa University. Michal paints acrylic paintings of abstract and dynamic landscapes.

For Malin Hjalmarsson from Sweden art is an intuitive expression. Flowers, women, horses in her artworks represent freedom, feminine strength, beauty in life and love.

Through the canvases Begona Cubero Marcos from Spain manages to express her deepest thoughts and emotions, trying to capture everything that would be impossible to express with few words.

Anne Margrethe is a Norwegian artist with more than 30 years´experience of working with visual communication for two of Norway's largest companies. With her paintings, Anne Margrethe wants to ask questions and convey solutions for the present, in an enlightening and honest way, nationally and internationally.

Miwako Kashiwagi studied in the Corcoran College of Art & Design in Washington DC in USA and in the Ueno-no-Mori Art School in Tokyo, Japan. In the motifs from everyday life, Miwako Kashiwagi combines graphic representation with painting.

Christopher Julius Miller from the USA works with photography and painting. His photography impresses with the implementation of the light and his painting with the passionate interpretation.

Matt Dusig is a passionate photographer. Through his extensive travels, he embraces the world as his canvas, immersing himself in new cultures, landscapes, and experiences.

Dasha Lapushka is a visionary contemporary artist who defies artistic conventions and challenges the boundaries of creativity. Renowned for her groundbreaking technique of using shoes as brushes, Dasha leaves an indelible mark on her canvases, creating captivating and thought-provoking pieces.

Art collectors are invited for Art Shopping in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris at the PAKS Gallery Booth D1 see art of artists like Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Young-Sik Lee, Miwako Kashiwagi, Dasha Lapushka, Aase Hilde Brekke, Zofia Farrell, Sofia Xinman Wang, Audreay Corbin, Michal Avrech, Malin Hjalmarsson, Christopher Miller, Matthew Dusig, Anne Margrethe, Begona Cubero Marcos and other selected artists.

www.paks-gallery.com