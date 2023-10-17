Governor Abbott Appoints Brown-Duncan To Special Education Continuing Advisory Committee

TEXAS, October 17 - October 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lori Brown-Duncan to the Special Education Continuing Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Committee provides policy guidance on special education and related services for children with disabilities in Texas.

Lori Brown-Duncan of Hutto is a family nurse practitioner for Austin Geriatric Specialists and the Millennium Physician Group. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and a former member of the American Nurses Association. Additionally, she has served as a volunteer through both Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. Brown-Duncan received an associate degree in nursing from Austin Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Our Lady of the Lake College, and a family nurse practitioner certification and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington.