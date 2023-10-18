Percept Announces Stealth AiWear™ Augmented Perception™
Redefines Personalized AI for Optimized Visual Perception in Real-TimeLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – 10/18/23 – Percept, a pioneer in patented augmented AI perception systems, announces AiWear™, a groundbreaking patented technology that revolutionizes personalized AI by optimizing visual perception in real-time. Leveraging spatial big data, cloud computing, and advanced analytics, Percept enables individuals to achieve enhanced visual perception based on instantaneous and historical geophysical, environmental, and user/patient input, combined with that of the global community of AiWear™ enabled smart eyewear, VR/AR/XR, mobile phones, and automotive EV/ICE/autonomous vehicles. This breakthrough innovation combines data analytics, regenerative AI, and machine learning technologies to deliver unparalleled personalized and community-based optimization.
Percept's unique capabilities stem from its ability to dynamically analyze and interpret spatial big data, leveraging cloud computing resources. By processing a wide range of geophysical and environmental data in real-time, Percept creates personalized AI models tailored to individual users. These models optimize visual perception by adapting to the specific needs and preferences of each user, in addition to predictive needs, given global Light Field and other data, resulting in a highly personalized and optimized visual experience.
"We are thrilled to introduce AiWear™ technology, a game-changing technology that individualizes how we see and perceive the World. AiWear™ redefines personalized AI and empowers individuals to optimize their visual perception in real-time," said Dr. Scott Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Percept. "By leveraging advanced data analytics, regenerative AI, and machine learning, Percept unlocks the potential of spatial big data to enhance our perception of the world around us." Jim McGrann Percept’s Executive Senior Advisor added “we are entering an exciting time when an individual’s perceptual insights can be multiplied thousands of times using AI and cloud data to give a visual experience of the world or metaverse which is unique and profound.” Dr. Lewis explained “think of it as what ‘Google Maps’ and GPS mapping did for personalized convenience and productivity, we do with Light Field Mapping and AI for perceptual optimization, safety, and productivity.”
Continuous research, development, and collaboration with industry experts enable Percept to stay at the forefront of AI technology. By actively incorporating user feedback and leveraging advancements in machine learning and data analytics, Percept continually improves and evolves its capabilities to deliver optimal personalized AI perception solutions. Percept has begun discussions with potential strategic partners in the global vision, social media, and big tech fields.
Percept is committed to responsible and ethical AI development practices. User privacy and data security are paramount, and Percept is committed to protect personal information and ensure compliance with data protection regulations. Percept operates with transparency and provides users with control over their data, empowering them to make informed decisions about their privacy.
About Percept Corporation
Percept is a ten-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas Nevada, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept includes licenses for over 45 U.S., European, and Chinese patents.
