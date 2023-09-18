Percept Sponsors Global Symposia at International Headache Conference (IHC) Seoul South Korea
Science behind MiWear to be presented by International Experts and World’s First VR/XR with MiWear Augmented Perception presented with Pico 4 at IHCLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Percept Corporation has announced the company’s sponsorship of the International Headache Conference to be held in Seoul, South Korea September 13-19 2023. This sponsorship includes the sponsorship of the first global conference symposia on Narrow Band Green Light (nbGL) which is the scientific basis of Percept’s MiWear product line. The symposia titled “Translating Scientific Discoveries into Treatment” on September 16, 2023 will cover the science of nbGL applied to treat Migraines/headaches, anxiety, and sleep issues and will be presented by neurologist and researcher, Dr. Rami Burstein of Harvard, and Dr. Robert Cowan, head of the Stanford University headache center.
The IHC conference provides an ideal platform for Percept and Pico to showcase their collaborative efforts. The World’s first virtual reality (VR/XR) headset to combine Percept’s MiWear Augmented Perception Optics will be demonstrated at the Percept IHC booth and will be presented at the IHC Symposia on nbGL. The product introduction of MiWear Optics with Pico 4 VR system will open up the world of VR and the metaverse to those with Migraine/headache, anxiety, and sleep issues – which is a sizable portion of the World’s population. IHC conference attendees can expect to gain insights into the latest advancements in virtual reality technology, as well as the potential of personalized headache management solutions – these include the introduction of the first Migraine/headache VR app, the MiWear Journal for the Pico 4, which allows patients to enter their daily headache diary via the VR system while being protected from harmful blue and red-light wavelengths by the nbGL MiWear Optics.
MiWear is a revolutionary advancement in color wavelength mitigation based on Percept’s patented Augmented Perception™ technology. The science behind nbGL, which may have calming, relaxation, and other therapeutic benefits, was pioneered by leading neurologists. MiWear regulates the full-color spectrum present in naturally occurring light to allow the user to take in only the narrow green-band wavelength (nbGL), while simultaneously enjoying sufficient lens transmissivity to read fine print and view displays. MiWear represents the first in a family of products that can expand eyewear beyond health into the wellness space.
"Percept also is proud to announce the formation of the Percept Asia Advisory Board comprising some of the most prominent neurologists in Asia including: Dr. Fumihiko Sakai of Japan, Director of Saitama International Headache Center; Dr. Shuu-Jiun Wang of Taiwan, Chair Professor and Vice Dean National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University; and Dr. Min Kyung Chu of South Korea, Professor of Neurology, Severance Hospital. The mission of the Percept Asia Advisory Board will be to transform scientific discoveries in nbGL into treatments for patients throughout Asia.
Percept Corporation’s CEO, Dr. Scott Lewis, says, "We appreciate the many neurological researchers conducting clinical studies with nbGL which is the science MiWear is based on. We look forward presenting these science and study results to the global neurologists and leaders dedicated to helping the one billion headache/migraine patients in addition to the billions more with anxiety and sleep problems.”
Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff in the U.S. and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property underlying Percept’s technology includes licenses for over 45 U.S., European and Chinese patents.
For more about Percept, visit www.perceptcorp.com and for more information on MiWear products visit https://shop.perceptcorp.com/collections/all
About Percept Corporation
Percept is a 10-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia.
