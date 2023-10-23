Henry Stoever Joins Brentwood Advisory Group
CEO and CMO with Governing Board and Public Company Marketing Leadership Experience Brings Diverse Insights to Strategically Accelerate Organizations’ Growth
Having served with Henry on a corporate board and witnessing his leadership at NACD, I am thrilled that he has joined the team to help our clients accelerate strategic growth and drive mission impact.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Advisory Group, the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services for its clients, today announced that Henry Stoever was selected to join the group as one of its Principals. Stoever’s addition brings the Brentwood team to twenty-three members focused on helping growth-focused organizations fill key resource gaps, solve mission critical issues, improve operating results, develop and identify talent, and realize opportunities that exceed stakeholders’ expectations.
“I am honored to join the Brentwood Advisory Group. Brentwood’s diverse team provides experienced, interim change agents with board governance and C-Suite leadership expertise for clients’ seeking on-demand, fractional support to accelerate growth and expand mission impact,” said Henry Stoever, Principal, Brentwood Advisory Group.
As a Principal with Brentwood, Stoever will provide insights to augment governing boards, CEOs, COOs, CMOs, and leadership team members seeking to sharpen their strategies, differentiate their value propositions, and bolster their go-to-market capabilities. His areas of expertise include creating growth-focused mindsets and enterprise-wide cultures to inspire collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation, shaping impactful communications to maximize relevance with prioritized stakeholders, and facilitating board and leadership retreats to establish outcomes-oriented alignment.
Henry Stoever will leverage not only his C-Suite leadership experience with mission-focused, member-centric associations, but also his brand management, marketing communications, and partnership development leadership experience with four public companies. Further, his diverse leadership experience across a variety of industries is enhanced by governing board service with private and nonprofit boards.
Most recently, Stoever was the president and CEO of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), and his growth orientation and leadership – in collaboration with the AGB board of directors, inspired not only financial and non-financial growth, but also enterprise-wide expansion and engagement with members across content, consulting, events, executive search, and partnerships. Critical to realizing this growth was his leadership to create the One AGB culture focused on deepening this association’s understanding of its members’ strategic priorities and driving cross-functional service with higher education governing boards, chief executive officers, board professionals, and leadership teams.
Previously, Stoever was the Chief Marketing Officer for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) where his team developed and executed strategic communications, marketing, and partnership initiatives that empowered this association to triple revenue in seven years. Additionally, Stoever led the business development team and shaped NACD’s account management strategy, in collaboration with his leadership team colleagues, to empower corporate board members to govern with knowledge and confidence.
Earlier in Stoever’s career, he launched StudentLoans.com which became a leading originator of private and federally guaranteed student loans and served as VP Marketing for the CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development for LexisNexis (NYSE: RELX), and Senior Brand Manager for Kraft Foods (NASDAQ: KHC).
After graduating from the United States Naval Academy with a BS in Economics, Stoever spent five years in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Officer. Stoever earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management with emphasis in marketing, strategy, and innovation.
Stoever’s board experience includes serving as a director on the boards of Cycurion, Inc. and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and as a trustee for the United States Naval Academy Athletic & Scholarship Programs. Previously, Stoever served on the board of Boulder Crest Foundation and as a board advisor for the United Arab Emirates University.
Henry Stoever can be reached at hstoever@brentwoodadvisory.com or 301-787-9700.
About Brentwood Advisory Group
Brentwood Advisory Group provides executive management and business support services. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support. We partner with executive leadership to manage change by identifying and implementing solutions to create top- and bottom-line outcomes.
Importantly, Brentwood Advisory Group brings together extraordinary business minds with experience spanning governing board leadership, board committees, and all C-Suite disciplines from a broad spectrum of industries.
We partner with our clients’ board and leadership teams to help clearly define and agree on issues to be addressed, establish goals, and align planned projects.
To learn more about leveraging the expertise available from the Brentwood Advisory Group, please visit www.BrentwoodAdvisory.com.
