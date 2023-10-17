Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Successful Launch of Two Cargo Planes with Donated Supplies to Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) has deployed two cargo planes, holding 85 pallets of donated supplies, which will reach Israel tomorrow. Items on the planes include medical supplies, clothing items, hygiene products and children’s toys. Footage of the cargo being loaded onto the planes to be sent to Israel can be viewed here.

“With the lack of leadership in Washington, we are stepping up to help our allies in Israel who are in need of supplies and our support,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As we continue to bring back Americans who were stranded in Israel when the war began, we will also keep sending the necessary health care supplies for Israel to care for those who have been injured.”

“Thanks to the decisive action of Governor DeSantis, the Division was able to quickly coordinate with our Israeli partners and compile needed supplies,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “After working with the Israeli Consulate, medical partners and hospitals in Israel, the Division identified what items were most in need to reduce inundation and increase efficiency.”

A total of 85 pallets of supplies identified as critically needed by hospitals based in Israel were packed and prepared for shipping in less than five days. Items included:

735 bandages

Nearly 5,000 hospital gowns

84 IV kits

More than 30,000 needles

More than 30,000 syringes

57 ventilators

More than 10,000 boxes of surgical gloves

In conjunction with medical supplies, comfort items were also included. These items included:

More than 1,000 children’s toys

More than 300 sleeping bags

More than 1,000 hygiene products

More than 2,000 articles of clothing

The Division was joined by the Israeli Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky to observe the loading and departure of the cargo. The Division continues to maintain open lines of communication between additional State agencies and Israeli partners to identify needs and future expectations as the conflict develops.

