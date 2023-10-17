(Subscription required) Starting in 2024, Senate Bill 71 will bump the ceiling on small claims cases filed by individuals from $10,000 to $12,500. The cap on the so-called “amount in controversy” in mid-level civil cases will rise from $25,000 to $35,000. Courts will send suits seeking more than $35,000 to unlimited civil dockets.
You just read:
New Law Will Raise Dollar Caps on Limited Civil Cases, Small Claims
