Attorney General Bird Joins 27 States in Demanding Biden Fix Illegal Catch-and-Release Immigration Policies

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a 27-state coalition of Attorneys General in demanding that the Biden Administration fix its catch-and-release policies to stop the mass release of illegal aliens into the U.S. and secure the southern border.

Since taking office, the Biden Administration has released millions of illegal aliens into the United States. Many of these illegal aliens were released under the guise of parole, despite the program being reserved for humanitarian or national security purposes. In August, Border Patrol released 100,585 aliens under this authority with numbers expected to increase in September. The Biden Administration is also allowing these illegal aliens to remain in the country for more than 10 years before even beginning the immigration process.

“Every time we turn on the news, we see chaos along our southern border,” said Attorney General Bird. “Drugs are flowing into our communities, women and children are being trafficked, and mass numbers of illegal aliens are being released into our country with court dates more than a decade into the future. Last fiscal year, we encountered more than 150 people at the southern border from the FBI terror watch list. It’s time for urgent action. The Biden Administration must follow the law and secure our southern border.”

The letter sent by the States points out that DHS is exploiting a loophole in the law to implement its mass catch-and-release policy at the southern border. The letter proposes an amendment to DHS regulations that would close this loophole and prevent DHS from releasing undocumented aliens who are not eligible for admission.

Iowa joined 26 other states in the Florida-led letter.

Read the full letter here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov