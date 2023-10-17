Day 1 Keynote – 2023 NBAA-BACE Photos

The Day 1 Keynote featured Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, the husband-wife team recognized as international tennis superstars, respected entrepreneurs and philanthropic champions, as well as Jared Isaacman, the accomplished aviator best known as commander of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit.
2023 Photo Gallery: Day 1 Keynote
Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist & space artist, teamed up with Jared Isaacman for a deep dive into space, aviation, and what lies ahead.
Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf opened up the Day 1 keynote and 2023 NBAA-BACE.
Congratulations to Jared Isaacman on receiving the NBAA 2023 Meritorious Service to Aviation Award! A renowned civilian astronaut, skilled aviator and successful entrepreneur.
Jared Isaacman, recipient of the NBAA 2023 Meritorious Service to Aviation Award and a renowned civilian astronaut, skilled aviator and successful entrepreneur, is interviewed by Dr. Sian Proctor.
Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf are interviewed by NBAA TV.
NBAA President and CEO, Ed Bolen opens NBAA-BACE by announcing a new industry advocacy campaign Climbing. Fast.
NBAA President and CEO, Ed Bolen interviews Katie Thomson, Deputy Administrator of the FAA and Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the NTSB.
Jared Isaacman, recipient of the NBAA 2023 Meritorious Service to Aviation Award and a renowned civilian astronaut, skilled aviator and successful entrepreneur, is interviewed by Dr. Sian Proctor.
At the close of the Day 1 Keynote, the speakers help officially open 2023 NBAA-BACE.
