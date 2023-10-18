Former Atlanta Falcons Stars Venture Into the Fitness World by Joining Ownership Group of Legacy Sports Complex

L-R: Christian Blake, Mohamed Sanu, Sean Weatherspoon, Dustin Chovanic Former Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Sean Weatherspoon trains with a young athlete. Former NFL wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Christian Blake helping a young athlete with his pass catching skills.

Mohamed Sanu, Sean Weatherspoon, Christian Blake, and Elijah Wilkinson bring wealth of knowledge to sports and fitness training facility in suburban Atlanta

The first day I walked into Legacy’s doors, I knew I was looking at something special. The facility, championship culture, and energy were second to none, and I wanted to be a part of it.” — Mohamed Sanu

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Sports Complex – a state-of-the-art sports and fitness training facility in suburban Atlanta – has announced the additions of former Atlanta Falcons stars Mohamed Sanu, Sean Weatherspoon, Christian Blake, and Elijah Wilkinson to its existing ownership team. The foursome will also serve as the core of the Legacy Football Division, while working to build additional Legacy Sports Complex locations in the area.

The star-studded additions join existing Legacy Sports Complex owners Dustin Chovanic and Johnny Venters, who opened the first facility late last year in Suwanee, Georgia. No strangers to high-level competition themselves, Chovanic is a professional MMA and Muay Thai fighter and national karate champion, while Venters is a former professional baseball pitcher who spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

"This partnership is monumental for our fast-growing brand and will no doubt elevate Legacy Sports Complex to incredible new heights," said Chovanic. “The passion for health and fitness that these four men possess, coupled with their wealth of knowledge and experience in collegiate and professional sports, reinforces the value Legacy Sports Complex brings to our members. With them on board, Legacy Sports Complex will continue to offer a five-star sports and fitness experience to all.”

Chovanic and Venters opened the doors to Legacy Sports Complex in December 2022 after recognizing the growing demand for a facility that would provide quality training for all age groups, especially kids seeking an experience like that of collegiate and pro athletes.

Today, the 15,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility offers group, private and semi-private training; full team training; youth classes; camps and clinics; adult boot camp; strength and conditioning classes; sports medicine; physical therapy; and more. Specialized training is available for football, wrestling, lacrosse, baseball, softball, and soccer, with plans to add additional sports such as basketball.

Amenities include a gym area, beadless turf, batting cages, golf simulators, hyperbaric and cryo chambers, and a parent viewing area.

Memberships are available for individuals, families, and teams, and they can be customized to meet specific client needs.

“The first day I walked into Legacy’s doors, I knew I was looking at something special,” said Sanu. “The facility, championship culture, and energy were second to none, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Weatherspoon added, "Legacy Sports Complex is a company driven by passion and purpose. Whether you’re a coach, president of a sports organization, or a parent that wants your young athlete to make it to the next level, Legacy Sports Complex offers so many options that will meet your highest expectations.”

A new 20,000 square foot facility is currently under construction in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and is expected to open in November.

More about the ownership group:

• Dustin Chovanic – Dustin Chovanic, is a 6th degree black belt in Kenpo Karate, holds both State and National level titles in Karate, and has fought at the professional level in both MMA and Muay Thai. He and his wife, Amber, also own and operate Legacy MMA, offering martial arts after-school and summer camp programs in five locations across the Atlanta metro area.

• Johnny Venters – Johnny Venters is a former professional baseball relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves (2010-2012; 2019-2019, Tampa Bay Rays (2018) and Washington Nationals (2019). His career highlights included being named an all-star in 2011 with the Atlanta Braves and National League Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.

• Mohamed Sanu – Mohamed Sanu was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. The veteran wide receiver played his first four seasons with the Bengals (2012-2015), before spending time with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-2019), New England Patriots (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020,2021), and Detroit Lions (2020).

• Christian Blake – Christian Blake was a wide receiver who signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad, before getting promoted to the active roster for the 2019-2021 seasons.

• Sean Weatherspoon – Sean Weatherspoon was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (19th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. The former Falcons linebacker and one-time defensive captain spent seven seasons (2010-2014; 2016-2017) in Atlanta, and one year with the Arizona Cardinals (2015).

• Elijah Wilkinson – Elijah Wilkinson is currently an offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals. He entered the NFL in 2017 after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He has also been a member of the Atlanta Falcons (2022) and Chicago Bears (2021).