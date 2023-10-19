HMP Global announces Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Network as comprehensive, online hematologic oncology resource

LL&M Network is the only digital platform dedicated specifically to lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. The Congress’ well-known chairs and faculty lead content direction, providing year-round updates on the latest advancements in hematology/oncology care. A

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As health professionals on the front lines of hematologic oncology navigate the complexities of patient care, HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company, today announced the Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Network, a centralized digital platform for clinicians to access the latest treatment strategies and in-depth learning that covers all areas of blood cancer.

The new network officially launched during the industry-leading Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Congress, underway now at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. The network is part of HMP Global’s Oncology Learning Network, an online resource for the latest developments in oncology practice and topics relevant to clinicians.

LL&M Network is the only digital platform dedicated specifically to lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. The Congress’ well-known chairs and faculty lead content direction, providing year-round updates on the latest advancements in hematology/oncology care. All meeting materials — abstracts, posters, interviews with faculty, clinical advances, research highlights, and more — are available on the new platform during the Congress and on-site coverage will be uploaded during and after the Congress.

Jeff Hennessy Jr., Chief Operating Officer, HMP Global, and President, HMP Omnimedia, said the new digital resource will equip the entire care team with the tools they need to advance the treatment of hematologic malignancies, improve quality of life, and ultimately result in better outcomes for their patients.

LL&M Congress Chair Morton Coleman, MD, echoed this sentiment.

“Our focus for the new LL&M Network is providing expert-driven content that will give clinicians a deeper understanding of the research-based best practices they can implement with their patients,” Coleman said. “As a digital extension of the Congress, the LL&M Network will give attendees continual updates focused on these disease states.”

Educational Program

LL&M Congress features four days of educational programming led by experts in the field. The LL&M Congress Co-Chairs include Richard R. Furman, MD; Jeremy Heinerich, PA-C; John P. Leonard, MD; Ruben Niesvizky, MD; and Gail J. Roboz, MD, all of Weill Cornell Medicine, New York City. The 2023 educational program focuses on emerging science; rare diseases and aggressive lymphomas; biology and pathology for clinicians; treatment options and evolving treatments; and more.

This year’s Congress features a learning track specifically for nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and two Spanish-language sessions — one on Lymphoma on Friday, October 20, and the other on myeloma, on Saturday, October 21.

The LL&M educational program features four days of comprehensive learning and participants can earn more than 25 CME/CE credits. The live event is designed to meet the educational needs of those who are involved or interested in the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including hematologists, medical oncologists, physicians, physician assistants, oncology nurses, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists.

To access the LL&M Network, visit: hmpgloballearningnetwork.com/site/llm. For more information about the 2023 LL&M Congress, visit lymphomaandmyeloma.oncnet.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.