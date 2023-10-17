Meals on Wheels South Florida Receives Donation from the Humana Foundation in Recognition of Their Programs and Services

Funding will deliver hope against hunger to South Florida’s senior community

PLANTATION , FL, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meals on Wheels South Florida is proud to announce that it has received a very generous donation in the amount of $16,000 from the Humana Foundation as a result of their 100 Day Dash. The 100 Day Dash is an annual hundred-day step challenge where Humana employees across the country are encouraged to focus on their well-being and sense of community by logging as many steps as possible. For every 1 billion steps made during the Dash, the Humana Foundation donates $1,000 to a nonprofit voted on by employees.

Meals on Wheels South Florida is one of 5,000 Meals on Wheels programs across the country working every day to protect seniors from the threats of isolation and hunger. This effort is made possible by generous donors and volunteers who help strengthen efforts to provide nutritious meals and additional services to homebound seniors.

“We are extremely grateful to the Humana Foundation for this generous gift,” said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. “This funding will allow us to continue to serve our most vulnerable neighbors, and we are honored to have Humana’s partnership and support for the services we provide to South Florida’s senior community.”

Meals on Wheels South Florida is a proud member of Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs across the U.S. dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America, and along with an estimated two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nourishing meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

“The Humana Foundation is honored to support Meals on Wheels South Florida,” said Humana Foundation CEO, Tiffany Benjamin. “Through this investment, we hope to help ensure our senior neighbors live healthy and connected lives.”

Members of the community are invited to get involved with Meals on Wheels South Florida to help further their mission as they continue to serve South Florida’s seniors. Individuals or corporations interested in volunteering or donating can learn more at mowsoflo.org.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Meals on Wheels South Florida is a nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With a dedicated team of volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home delivered meals, meals and grooming for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education, and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.

About the Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable, and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana Inc. and the Humana Foundation believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Our commitment to improving health outcomes for all – our members and patients, employees, the communities we serve, the healthcare system, and the environment - is the foundation of our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact platform.



