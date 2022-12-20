Meals on Wheels South Florida Partners with UKG for 34th Annual Thanksgiving Event

More than 15,000 hot meals delivered to home-bound seniors on Thanksgiving since its inception

PLANTATION, FL, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meals on Wheels South Florida is proud to announce that thanks to a generous gift from UKG, its 34th annual Thanksgiving meal delivery program on November 24th provided meals to seven-hundred home-bound seniors in Broward County.

Meals on Wheels South Florida is one of the largest of 5,000 Meals on Wheels programs across the country working every day to protect seniors from the threats of isolation and hunger. This effort is made possible by dedicated community partners and volunteers who help strengthen efforts to provide nutritious meals and safety checks to home-bound seniors.

For a community already suffering from loneliness and isolation, the dangers of Covid-19 for seniors extend far beyond the physical. Now more than ever, seniors need nutritious food, safety checks, and emotional support. Thanks to the generosity of UKG, Cigna, New York Life, and The Jack Brewer Foundation, Meals on Wheels South Florida was able to make its 34th annual Thanksgiving event a memorable day for the home-bound clients they serve.

“We are extremely grateful to the have the support of UKG for our Thanksgiving program this year and in all the years passed,” said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. “Thanks to their commitment to the senior community, we were able to provide seven-hundred Thanksgiving meals to our home-bound clients. This is a true testament to the power of coming together in times of great need.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Meals on Wheels South Florida to amplify the impact of their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution,” said Heather Geronemus, Senior Director of Social Equity, Opportunity and Impact at UKG. “We are proud to support this organization that provides critical nourishment and companionship to our county’s most vulnerable senior citizens.”

For more information on how you can get involved with Meals on Wheels South Florida, please visit mowsoflo.org or call 954.731.8770.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With the dedication of nearly five hundred volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.

Meals on Wheels South Florida Funding Statement

Meals on Wheels South Florida is funded under the Older Americans Act and Fair Share Dollars from local municipalities through the State of Florida's Department of Elder Affairs and The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. The generous support from The Jim Moran Foundation, Jewish Federation of Broward, United Way of Broward, the Children's Services Council, the cities of Tamarac and Pompano and Private Donations allows us to provide meals and services to those in most immediate need who would otherwise be placed on the ever-growing waiting list for home-delivered meals.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.