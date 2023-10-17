GETHAIRMD™ AND THE COSMETIC SURGERY CENTER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR RESTORATION TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
GetHairMD’s full suite of clinically proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmetic Surgery Center, led by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, JoAnne Lopes, MD, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™,
— Dr. JoAnne Lopes
it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its highly respected plastic surgery practice.
With this partnership, Dr. Lopes joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Lopes will also serve on the GetHairMD™ clinical advisory board as it continues its nationwide expansion.
GetHairMD™ offers multifaceted, personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, PRP, prescription topicals, at-home therapies and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“The Cosmetic Surgery Center has been successfully treating patients’ plastic surgery and medical aesthetics needs for over two decades and recently decided that minimally invasive hair restoration solutions will significantly enhance the services we provide for our patients,” said Dr. JoAnne Lopes. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their needs.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Lopes to bring our proven hair restoration treatments to patients in Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO, “Hair loss affects over 45% of the adult population in both men and women. Dr. Lopes and her fantastic team will now offer patients unsurpassed, proven hair restoration solutions to solve what has become a growing issue for people of all ages.”
The Cosmetic Surgery Center is conveniently located at 328 Louisa Ave. #110 Virginia Beach, VA 23454.
About The Cosmetic Surgery Center:
The Cosmetic Surgery Center is led by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. JoAnne Lopes and is recognized as one of the top plastic surgeons and medical aesthetics physicians in Virgina Beach. The Cosmetic Surgery Center is a state-of-the-art facility featuring advanced examination, operating, and recovery rooms. The practice offers a wide range of innovative cosmetic solutions, including surgical and non-surgical procedures tailored to your unique goals and preferences. Dr. JoAnne Lopes’ team of experts combines clinical excellence with a warm, compassionate approach to ensure your utmost satisfaction.
Highly respected Plastic Surgeon, Dr. JoAnne Lopes is also recognized as “The Botox® Cosmetic Queen” in her geographic area and has an avid interest in skin care and ageless beauty. She’s an expert in various skin resurfacing techniques such as CO2 and Erbium laser, TCA peels, and Obagi peels. In addition to her expertise in facial cosmetic surgery, she’s known for her ingenuity in body contouring, utilizing the latest modalities in tummy tucks, lifts, traditional suction-assisted liposuction (SAL), and breast surgery. Dr. Lopes also served as a Plastic Surgery Assistant Professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School prior to starting The Cosmetic Surgery Center in 2001.
For more information about The Cosmetic Surgery Center, please visit our website at www.drjoannelopes.com. Also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see the latest advancements in the field of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for hair restoration solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, PRP, prescription topicals, at-home therapies and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 17 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
Trace Herchman
GetHairMD
+1 817-308-4128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram