BigScoots Launches WordPress Speed Optimization Service to Help Clients Maximize their Website Performance
BigScoots has launched a WordPress speed optimization service to help hosting clients improve their page speed, performance, and security.
By tapping into the WordPress expertise of our team, we were able to build a service that exposes performance issues and accelerates site speed and security for our clients, all behind the scenes.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigScoots, a site-specific managed WordPress hosting provider, announced the availability of new Performance and Security Packages. These WordPress speed optimization services were designed to accelerate site speed, performance, and security of its Managed WordPress client websites, helping them to deliver an optimized experience for their own website visitors
— Justin Catello, VP and Co-Founder of BigScoots
Since 2010, BigScoots has built its business from a reputation of delivering premier client service and support. So, when clients asked to take their site speeds to new levels, BigScoots designed the Performance and Security Packages to meet and exceed that challenge. Additionally, it is all seamlessly executed and maintained directly by BigScoots WordPress engineers and developers.
“In the process of addressing customer requests for greater site speed, our WordPress engineers discovered unique areas in each customer website that were causing hidden performance issues, “ stated Justin Catello, VP and Co-Founder of BigScoots. “By tapping into the WordPress expertise of our team, we were able to build a service that exposes performance issues and accelerates site speed and security for our clients, all behind the scenes.”
What are the Performance and Security Packages?
The Performance and Security Packages are optional service packages that can be added to existing BigScoots WordPress Optimization (WPO) hosting plans. For clients that desire optimal site speeds with added layers of security, these packages utilize BigScoots WordPress experts to deliver the following:
- Onboarding website audits
- Optimization of Core Web Vitals
- Image optimization
- Edge caching
- WordPress speed optimization plugins
- Upgrade to Cloudflare Enterprise CDN
- Upgrade to Cloudflare Enterprise Web Application Firewall (WAF)
- Added security features
Visit the WordPress Speed Optimization page on the BigScoots website to see all package features included.
Performance Results
Comparison testing of the early Performance and Security Package clients has indicated significant performance gains of anywhere from 2X to 3X performance improvements. Actual before-and-after Performance and Security client examples are available on the BigScoots website.
Save on the Performance and Security Package for the New Year
For a limited time, BigScoots is making its Performance and Security Packages available for 4 months free with the purchase of an annual plan. This introductory special only runs through December 31st, 2023.
About BigScoots
BigScoots is a site-specific managed WordPress hosting and performance services provider that uniquely supports scalable Enterprise, and WooCommerce by owning and operating its own hardware infrastructure. Its always-available live chat and support responses within ~90 seconds have redefined industry support and service expectations. With over 17,000+ customers, nearly 15 years of 5-star reviews, and consistent Top Quartile Net Promoter Scores (NPS), BigScoots is the best and final choice that organizations will make in choosing a true hosting partner.
Tim Monner
BigScoots
+1 877-570-3396
tim@bigscoots.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube