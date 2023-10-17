Recovery centre helps Vancouver Island men break addiction cycle

CANADA, October 17 - Men who have experienced repeated incarceration, housing instability and addiction can find the integrated help they need to live healthier and more fulfilling lives at New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community in Victoria.

The Province is providing $4.39 million that will support an estimated 330 people in the recovery program over the next three years.

“When people make the brave decision to break free from addiction, they need support and a welcoming community,” said Premier David Eby. “We’re committed to funding recovery centres like New Roads, where men can be supported in making the courageous decision to rebuild their lives.”

Run by the non-profit organization Our Place Society, New Roads serves men who are at least 19 years of age who have repeated experiences with the criminal justice system, housing instability and addiction challenges. Offering options for stays up to 24 months, New Roads provides residents with supports, including on-site nursing and physician care, counselling, Indigenous healing approaches and programs that focus on building skills for employment and daily living. By focusing on day-to-day activities that require residents to rely on each other and job training, residents develop a strong sense of community, while increasing the opportunity for employment following their stay.

“At New Roads, I discovered a lifeline that would change my life forever,” said Tyson Airaksinen, a New Roads resident. “I was able to examine the underlying causes of my addictions and behaviours, find healing, develop new skills, and gain a profound understanding of myself that will forever influence my life. The journey continues, but I am confident the skills and understanding I have gained at New Roads will empower me to navigate life’s challenges and live a fulfilling sober life.”

The facility offers a peer-supported community for up to 47 residents at a time. The recovery program is organized into four major stages: orientation, primary recovery, early re-entry and re-entry. It provides residents with the supports they need to develop life skills through all the stages. Services include therapy sessions, peer support and mentorship, recreation activities, relaxation and educational groups, personalized recovery programs, discussions on how to prevent relapse, and more.

“Recovery is rarely linear and everyone’s pathway is unique,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “New Roads helps people address their addiction and mental health challenges, while also developing the life skills and community support network they need to live happier and healthier lives when they leave this incredible service.”

New Roads accepts referrals upon a person’s release from custody, from Island Health or other community organizations. Individuals can also request services themselves. These services can help people to stabilize their lives and end the cycle of re-offending.

New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community is an important part of the Province’s work to build a better, more connected system of mental-health and addictions care that works for everyone. This includes adding hundreds of new treatment beds, expanding services for youth, and increasing access to programs that reduce harm and help keep people safe, such as drug-checking measures.

Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin –

"We know that there is a vital need for men on the Island to have access to services closer to home. On the road to recovery, a supportive community is so important for people to succeed. With New Roads, we are helping men receive the supports they need on their unique recovery journey at a stable, caring environment.”

Leah Hollins, chair, Island Health board –

“New Roads provides a much-needed substance-use treatment option for men who are ready to move forward in their recovery. Island Health is pleased to partner with Our Place to support New Roads, and other mental health and substance-use treatment services.”

Julian Daly, chief executive officer, Our Place Society –

“New Roads has proven to be a beacon of hope for the men who come through its doors. In a time when many are struggling to find answers to the addiction problems in our community, New Roads is consistently proving that sustained recovery and sobriety is possible. It really works. We are deeply grateful to the province for this funding that makes this life changing and lifesaving work possible.”

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://wellbeing.gov.bc.ca

New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community: https://www.ourplacesociety.com/how-we-help/new-roads/