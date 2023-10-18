Unlocking Profit Potential: Webinar Reveals Actionable Strategies for Revenue Growth Through Usage-Based Pricing

BluLogix, Your Monetization Platform, Your Way By automating complex recurring billing, subscription management, quote-to-cash and revenue analytics, BluIQ enables companies to quickly scale, unlock new revenue opportunities and monetize new innovations quickly, across any combination of subscription, "We believe that understanding usage-based pricing is vital for companies seeking to drive revenue, profitability, and customer satisfaction. "

To help businesses unlock profit potential, the webinar will focus on actionable strategies & best practices for implementing data-dependent usage-based pricing

In an era where data is king, understanding how to use it effectively harness the power of product usage for revenue growth can make all the difference to your bottom line.” — said Inga Broerman, Vice President of Marketing at BluLogix.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluLogix, a leading authority in recurring revenue monetization, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar, "Unlocking Profit Potential: Leveraging Data Integration for Growth in Usage-Based Pricing." The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th at 2pm EST with Igor Stenmark and Andrew Dailey of MGI Research, the leading advisory firm in monetization strategy. This webinar aims to help businesses develop a strategic roadmap for ingesting and enriching usage data, applying pricing, and generating error-free bills in real-time to boost consumption based revenue and profitability.

Usage-based pricing has emerged as a game-changing strategy for businesses looking to maximize revenue, enhance profitability, and reduce customer churn. However, many organizations grapple with the challenge of integrating usage data, the complexities of data management and the systems integration that come with this pricing model.

According to MGI Research, over 70% of organizations identified data challenges as one of the key sources of business friction and billing project failure. But more and more, business models are calling for continuous, quick-time data processing – changes in customer account, usage, contract or purchase history that need to be reflected in an up-to-date statement, invoice and order execution.

To address these challenges and help businesses unlock their profit potential, the webinar will focus on actionable strategies and best practices for implementing data-dependent usage-based pricing successfully.

Key Webinar Highlights:

- Harnessing Usage Data for Revenue Growth: Learn how to turn data into a powerful tool for revenue acceleration and profitability.

- Actionable Insights: Discover practical strategies for implementing usage-based pricing effectively within your organization.

- Data Integration Mastery: Gain insights into best practices for seamless data integration to support your pricing strategies.

- Industry Experts: Hear from renowned industry experts Igor Stenmark and Andrew Dailey who will share their invaluable insights, research and experiences.

- Q&A Session: Engage with the experts during an interactive Q&A session and get answers to your specific questions.

The webinar is designed for finance professionals, business leaders, product strategists, growth leaders and anyone interested in turning their usage data into profits.

Join BluLogix on November 7th at 2pm EST for this informative and interactive webinar. To secure your spot, please register for our webinar here https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5916965502737/WN_xBwqaBxPQ2aPnxpOviR40g . Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your profit potential through PLG and usage pricing strategies.

