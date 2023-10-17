Globalsat Group Obtains Eco-Friendly Company Certification

The "Carbon Neutrality" status represents a significant milestone, resulting from the effort and innovation of our operation in Colombia.

As leaders in satellite solutions, we recognize the importance of minimizing our environmental impact and are determined to continue leading the way toward a greener future." — J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO, Globalsat Group

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group, the first Pan-American consortium of mobile satellite solutions, is pleased to announce that its affiliate, Globalsat Colombia, has recently obtained certification as an eco-friendly company, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, and offsetting. This certification is based on strict compliance with the standards set by ISO 14064-1:2018, which quantifies and monitors GHG emissions transparently and effectively.

Some of the key highlights of this certification include:

• Precise Quantification and Monitoring: Globalsat Group has implemented advanced systems to meticulously quantify and monitor its GHG emissions. This ensures the accuracy and transparency of emission-related data, demonstrating its commitment to responsible environmental management.

• Effective Emission Reduction Strategies: The company has developed and implemented highly effective strategies to reduce its GHG emissions, resulting in the prestigious "Carbon Neutrality" status. This achievement reflects Globalsat Colombia's proactive approach to seeking sustainable solutions.

Globalsat Colombia's certification as an eco-friendly company is a testament to its dedication to environmental responsibility and commitment to a more sustainable future, where we emphasize:

This certification not only represents a significant achievement for Globalsat Colombia in terms of responsibility and sustainability, but it also has a positive impact on the community and the environment. By reducing and offsetting our greenhouse gas emissions, we are actively contributing to the preservation of the natural environment and the mitigation of climate change. Furthermore, by establishing rigorous standards in the quantification and monitoring of emissions, we are promoting greater transparency in our business practices. This not only strengthens our reputation as a company committed to sustainability but also inspires other organizations to follow our example and take positive steps to protect our planet.

Obtaining this certification as an eco-friendly company gives Globalsat Colombia a competitive advantage in the market. In an increasingly sustainability-conscious world, companies that demonstrate a genuine commitment to environmentally friendly business practices are highly valued. This not only allows us to stand out as leaders in our industry but also positions us as attractive business partners for customers looking to collaborate with sustainable companies.

Elkin González, Country Manager of Globalsat Colombia, added: "Our team in Colombia has worked tirelessly to implement sustainable practices and reduce our GHG emissions. This certification is a testament to our hard work and demonstrates our commitment to the community and the environment in which we operate."

J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO of Globalsat Group, expressed his satisfaction with this achievement, stating: "We are immensely proud of Globalsat Colombia's certification as an eco-friendly company. This milestone represents a step forward in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. As leaders in satellite solutions, we recognize the importance of minimizing our environmental impact and are determined to continue leading the way toward a greener future."

Globalsat Group takes pride in this achievement and remains committed to its pursuit of excellence in sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company hopes that this step inspires other organizations to take positive actions to preserve our planet and move toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

For more information about Globalsat Group, please visit www.globalsat.com.

About Globalsat Group

Globalsat Group is the leading company in the mobile and fixed satellite services industry, providing voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware solutions across the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization offers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of customers, through a flexible organizational structure driven by extensive experience in multiple vertical markets such as utilities, energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism, among others. Most of our customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure is at stake, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or at all. Recently, Globalsat Group was awarded the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA) Innovation in Mobility Satellite Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and Impact Innovation category.

The company was named "Satellite Telecoms Company of the Year in Latin America" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consultancy Frost & Sullivan, and through our subsidiary in Brazil, we have received the Great Place To Work distinction for five consecutive years, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. At Globalsat Group, we believe in putting people first, building trust relationships, and maintaining a customer-centric focus. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our customers.

