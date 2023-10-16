Awareness session for SMEs on the reform of the EU pharmaceutical legislation, Online, 10:00 – 12:00 (Amsterdam time CET), from 24/11/2023 to 24/11/2023
The SME office at EMA is organising a virtual webinar on the revision of the pharmaceutical legislation on 24 November 2023.
The aim of the webinar is to raise awareness of the proposed changes that will mostly impact small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The event is open to SMEs; registration enables active participation. The event will be broadcast and recorded, and the videos will be made available on the EMA website.