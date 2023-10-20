Angela White (Blac Chyna), Romeo Miller, Don Benjamin To Receive Community Impact Award at 4th Annual Future Stars Gala
Eszylfie Taylor’s Basketball-based Non-profit to Have Star-studded Event at the Taglyan Cultural ComplexPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future Stars Basketball Camp will be holding its third annual star-studded Charity Dinner Gala on Wednesday, October 25th, at Los Angeles’ Taglyan Cultural Complex 1201 Vine Street Los Angeles, CA 90038 at 6 pm. Press check-in is at 5:30 pm and the red carpet will be active from 6pm to 7:15pm. Multiple celebrities have confirmed their attendance, including Baron Davis, Deontay Wilder, Don Benjamin, Norman Powell, Telli Swift, and the founder of the event, Eszylfie Taylor. Mila J and Bella Rabbit will also be in attendance and are set to deliver special performances. The proceeds for the event will go towards Future Stars scholarships for underprivileged youth.
The event will be sponsored by several distinguished businesses, including; Allianz, US Energy, Taylor Insurance & Financial Services, Kaptain Fish, One Pacific, Creary’s, Producer’s Prospect, Fidelity & Guarantee Life, CNT Law Group, Mass Mutual, CalPrivate Bank, MBM Corp., Kali Health & Fitness, Taylor Method, and The Best Of.
This year’s guests of honor are Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna), Don Benjamin, and Romeo Miller. These individuals are the recipients of the Community Impact Award. Founder, Eszylfie Taylor, says this award is to “recognize them for their work in the community”, something Ezylfie himself is familiar with. The night will also include a live performance from Artist Will Gittens. According to Ezylfie: “It’s going to be big!”
The Future Stars Basketball Camp was founded in 2003 by renowned financial advisor Eszylfie Taylor, the star of Impact Network’s Mind Body Money. The camp was created in order to provide athletic opportunities for underprivileged youth. A Los Angeles native and former student-athlete, Eszylfie understood the positive impact that a successful athletic camp could potentially have. The organization has continued to grow since its creation, culminating in the huge event that will be the fourth annual charity dinner gala.
Eszylfie Taylor has separated himself from the pack in the cut-throat business of finances, becoming one of America’s top financial gurus. Aside from running his firm and brand, he has spoken at numerous events and conferences all over the world, teaching his signature Taylor Method to over 100,000 professionals. Eszylfie is focused on far more than his success, sitting on the board of several non-profits. He has also created and maintained his own non-profit, Future Stars, a basketball camp for underserved youth. He is tireless in his efforts to support young children through sports, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities. His lifestyle is on full display in the Impact Network reality show starring Eszylfie and his life, Mind Body Money.
For Press inquiries and accreditation please contact Yvonne Forbes via email at labelleladivapr@gmail.com or phone 516-469-0587.
Yvonne Forbes
Labelleladiva Enterprises LLC
+1 516-469-0587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram