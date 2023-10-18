Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, in October and November 2023

Quiet Light is Excited to Empower Sellers on the Amazing in China Canton Sourcing Trip with the Skills and Resources to Maximize the Value of their Businesses

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October and November, business owners, entrepreneurs, suppliers, and innovators will gather in Guangzhou, China for the Canton Fair China . The Canton Fair China aims to gather industry professionals, connect businesses and suppliers, and facilitate ChinaDirect sourcing. By attending the fair, companies worldwide can discover innovative products from China and meet exclusive suppliers with whom they can build lasting partnerships.The Canton Fair, held biannually, is the largest gathering of suppliers and manufacturers worldwide, beginning in 1957. As the stage where innovation and business evolution come to life, the fair provides attendees an immersive sourcing experience. There are over 24,000 exhibitors spread across the equivalent of 180 football fields. The fair attracts more than 200,000 visitors from approximately 200 countries.Attendees can travel and explore independently or embark on a seamless journey guided by Amazing at Home on the Amazing in China Canton Fair Sourcing Trip . Amazing at Home facilitates an effortless and successful seller experience that includes sourcing trip and preparation activities, masterclasses, and expert guidance from renowned industry experts.As a leading voice and authority in the M&A space, Quiet Light is proud to sponsor and provide guidance on the Amazing in China Canton Fair Sourcing Trip. Quiet Light is excited to share the insights of a senior M&A Advisor, Chuck Mullins, a featured industry expert on the trip. Like every Quiet Light Advisor , Chuck has firsthand experience buying or selling his own internet-based businesses. In fact, Chuck built his first profitable website at 18 years of age. Between his education in computer software engineering and career of developing, managing, consulting, and investing in internet-based businesses, Chuck has developed a keen ability to help entrepreneurs successfully sell their online businesses.From Quiet Light, attendees can learn the skills and resources to maximize the value of their businesses and understand the path to a successful exit. The Quiet Light Advisors live by a mantra of relentless honesty, which has allowed them to establish a reputation for providing reliable information that helps owners make informed business decisions. Throughout the last 16 years, Quiet Light has emerged as a leading authority in selling online businesses, and is excited to empower business leaders on the Amazing in China Canton Fair Sourcing Trip to reach new heights.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.