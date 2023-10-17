Submit Release
Ottumwa Police Department and DCI Investigate Homicide

October 17, 2023

Ottumwa, Iowa - On October 16, 2023, at approximately 10:46 p.m., officers with the Ottumwa Police Department were dispatched to 301 S. Ward Street on the report of a stabbing. Responding officers located an injured male outside the home. The male, identified as 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez of Ottumwa, was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced deceased.  

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death for Mr. Gallegos-Ramirez.  

The Ottumwa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue the investigation. No charges have been filed. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information is being released at this time. Updates will be provided as warranted. 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

