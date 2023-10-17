Tech Training Program NPower Announces First-Ever Virtual Career Fair for Employers, Tech Trainees and Alumni
The event will take place on Thursday, October 26th, 2023 from 11am to 2pm EST.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national tech training nonprofit, NPower, has announced it is hosting the first-ever national virtual career and resource fair that will match employers with graduates from their NPower training programs.
This virtual fair will offer NPower alumni and trainees the opportunity to meet and interview with employer partners across the country, while employers will have the chance to meet qualified tech candidates from entry-level to more experienced cloud and cybersecurity professionals.
The event will take place on Thursday, October 26th, 2023 from 11am to 2pm EST. It will be hosted through Premier Virtual – a Veteran-owned software company that runs virtual events and job fairs.
Employers, community, and educational partners can host a booth at the fair and interact with attendees through face-to-face meetings, 1:1 interviews, conversations, and a chat function on the virtual platform. Potential employers or partners can register for the event by clicking here.
The virtual fair is free of charge to NPower employer partners as well as alumni and students with NPower.
Sereyna Wallace, Senior Director, National Placement at NPower, said the virtual career fair will introduce potential employers across the country to tech talent that can work remotely to in-person.
“This is a great opportunity for potential employers to discover industry-trained and certified talent while advancing the diversity of their tech workforce,” said Wallace. “At the same time, NPower graduates and trainees will have an opportunity for face-to-face meetings with employers from across the country, as well as in our local markets.”
In addition, the career and resource fair will introduce NPower trainees and alumni to community organizations, and allow them to learn about continuing education opportunities with educational institutions.
NPower Graduates Bring Diverse Candidates to Tech and IT Departments
More than four thousand NPower graduates have been invited to the virtual job fair, giving employers a large swath of potential candidates with varying degrees of qualifications.
Over the past decade, NPower has provided IT, cloud, and cyber training to residents in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Missouri, Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina and California.
Close to 8,000 NPower graduates have gone on to launch tech careers with Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized enterprises, government agencies, staffing firms, and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of all NPower students secure employment or continue their education within 6 months of graduation.
About NPower Inc.
NPower is a national nonprofit, rooted in the community, that is committed to advancing race and gender equity in the tech industry through skills training, real-world experience, support, and mentorships. The organization has helped young adults from underserved communities and veterans move from poverty to the middle class by training them with a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs.
Students who enter the free, six-month training program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships and apprenticeships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. NPower is a vital solution towards bridging the national talent gap that exists in the high-growth technology industry.
To learn more about NPower, visit https://www.npower.org/.
