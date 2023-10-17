Surfin’ Chicken Yuma Store Celebration Offering Free Meals to First 100 Customers
The event promises to be a flavorful affair on Saturday, October 21stYUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfin’ Chicken is set to make a splash with a Store Celebration event on Saturday, October 21st at the store located inside Walmart at 2501 S. Avenue B. To show their appreciation for the incredible support received from the Yuma community, Surfin’ Chicken will be offering an exciting line up of promotions during the event, including Free fresh cut fries and fresh made Lemonade from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and raffle prizes. Free meals will be given to the first 100 customers in line at 10:00 a.m.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer the Surfin’ Chicken experience to the Yuma community. Our focus is on delivering high quality, great tasting food at a great price.”, said Alex Trujillo, Surfin’ Chickens Arizona market developer. The Ave B. store is the first to open in Yuma, with a second store opening planned in November at the Walmart Foothills store.
Surfin’ Chicken offers great-tasting chicken sandwiches, fresh hand cut fries, craveable loaded fries and house made dipping sauces and specialty milkshakes, Surfin’ Chicken Yuma is serving guests seeking a high-quality value priced alternative to typical fast-food chicken
