Surfin' Chicken Launches New Yuma Arizona Location

New Store Celebration Saturday, September 9th

YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfin’ Chicken, an innovative, quick service restaurant (QSR) concept, announced today the official opening celebration of the first Yuma, Arizona store located at 2501 S. Avenue B (inside Walmart). Offering great-tasting chicken sandwiches, fresh hand cut fries, craveable loaded fries and house made dipping sauces and specialty milkshakes, Surfin’ Chicken Yuma is poised to serve guests seeking a high-quality value priced alternative to typical fast-food chicken.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer the Surfin’ Chicken experience to the Yuma community. Our focus is on delivering high quality, great tasting food at a great price.”, said Alex Trujillo, Surfin’ Chickens Arizona market developer. There are additional locations planned throughout Yuma in the coming months.

The store opening Celebration event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th. Guest will enjoy free fries and special offerings during the event.

About Surfin’ Chicken
Based in Dallas, Texas, Surfin’ Chicken is committed to providing craveable, quality food for people on the go. Surfin’ Chicken is on a mission to earn our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.

MEDIA CONTACT:
press@surfinchicken.com
www.surfinchicken.com

Press@Surfinchicken.com
Surfin' Chicken
email us here

