Ghosts and Garnets Podcast Hosts to Debut First Live Show at Idaho Botanical Gardens Ghouls Day Out Event

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of the captivating Ghosts and Garnets podcast are in for a unique treat this Halloween season as the podcast hosts prepare to present their first live show at the Idaho Botanical Gardens Ghouls Day Out Event on October 28th, starting at 1:30 pm MST in the Dry Garden.

Before the live show, podcast enthusiasts will have the opportunity to meet the Ghosts and Garnets podcast hosts, explore exclusive podcast merchandise, and engage in discussions about the podcast's future fascinating themes. The event's vendor area that opens at 10:00 am MST will feature over 12 vendors and a range of attractions — including a costume contest and parade, food trucks, live music, Halloween treats, and more.

Whitney Rivera, Ghosts and Garnets co-host, offers insights about the live show by sharing, “The live podcast will be set up within reach of the historic Old Idaho Penitentiary. The choice of this case was strategically chosen as the Dry Garden provides the ideal backdrop to explore the eerie historical case of Douglas Van Vlack.”

As a chilling tale from Idaho's history, the Douglas Van Vlack case centers on a shocking series of events. On December 9th, 1937, inmate Douglas Van Vlack leapt three stories to his death in the 1890 cell house at the Old Idaho State Penitentiary as preparations were made for his execution. Van Vlack was convicted of murdering his wife Mildred Hook, Idaho state trooper Fontaine Cooper, and deputy sheriff Henry Givens.

Camden Schacher, Ghosts and Garnets co-host, adds, “What makes this case especially eerie is the lingering belief that Van Vlack's spirit endures, haunting the rooms of the Old Idaho Penitentiary to this day. With the live podcast unfolding within steps of the very spot Van Vlack met his tragic end, this episode will definitely bring listeners a spine-tingling atmosphere.”

With only 50 seats available, this event is designed to captivate history enthusiasts, true crime aficionados, and anyone with a keen interest in Idaho's past. The live podcast is scheduled to commence at 1:30 pm in the Dry Garden. Tickets are available at the event.

As the podcast's global audience continues to grow, Ghosts and Garnets solidifies its position as a must-listen for connoisseurs of true crime. Tune in every Wednesday to discover the darkest secrets from Idaho and beyond with Ghosts and Garnets on Spotify, Audible, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.

Hosted by lifelong friends Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher, Ghosts and Garnets is a true crime podcast that blends well-researched storytelling with humor and a touch of absurdity. This laugh-out-loud show promises listeners a unique and entertaining perspective on true crime. Each episode of the podcast raises awareness about these real-life cases that have long haunted communities and captivated the public's imagination.

