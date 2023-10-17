NBAA TV: Major Opening Day Announcement at 2023 NBAA-BACE

Oct. 17, 2023
Here’s a sneak peek from NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen about a major announcement coming on Day 1 of the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) aimed at supporting the industry’s mission to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
