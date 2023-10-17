NBAA Bestows Top Aviation Journalism Honors to Tom Haines, Molly McMillin

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 17, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today bestowed its top honors for excellence in journalism, the David W. Ewald Platinum Wing Award and the NBAA Gold Wing Award, ahead of the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, NV.

Tom Haines, longtime senior editor for the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association (AOPA), received the Platinum Wing Award in recognition of his lifetime of achievement and excellence in journalism.

Throughout his 34-year career at AOPA, Haines held several key positions in the association’s media division and expanded its print and digital media offerings, including the introduction of dedicated flight training and turbine versions of AOPA Pilot magazine. He also established the association’s weekly digital newsletter and launched the weekly AOPA Live webcast.

Upon his retirement, Haines held the position of senior vice president of publications and media for AOPA and was also the longest-tenured editor of AOPA Pilot, beginning in that role in 1994. He has also been recognized by the Associated Press and the American Society of Business Publication Editors for his reporting, and he holds type ratings in aircraft as varied as the WWII-era B-25 Mitchell and Eclipse 500 very light jet.

“For more than three decades, Tom Haines responsibly and professionally informed our community about countless exciting advances in general aviation, as well as many difficult challenges facing our industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We all benefitted from his stewardship at the helm of numerous AOPA publications, and we are pleased to present him with our Platinum Wing Award.”

NBAA presented its 2023 Gold Wing Award for Journalism Excellence to Molly McMillin, Editor-in-Chief for Aviation Week Network, for two articles published this year.

“Wichita’s Manufacturing Transformation” detailed the resurgence of a vital U.S. aerospace engineering and production center, while “Business Aviation Makes Changes to Help Solve Workforce Challenges” highlighted how industry OEMs plan to meet manufacturing goals for the next 20 years, adapt to new technologies and attract and retain a vibrant and diverse next generation workforce.

“Molly McMillin is one of the most accomplished and respected media professionals in aviation and aerospace,” said Bolen. “Her work is always well-researched and well-presented, and she balances her passion for all-things aviation with a commitment to present all sides of the story. NBAA is honored to present Molly with our 2023 Gold Wing Award.”

McMillin, who received her first NBAA Gold Wing Award in 2013, has served as Editor-in-Chief of The Weekly of Business Aviation for Aviation Week Network since 2014. She previously worked at The Wichita Eagle for nearly 20 years, rising to the position of Senior Aviation and Aerospace Reporter.

Both awards were presented during the Media Kickoff Breakfast held immediately prior to today’s formal opening of NBAA-BACE, which runs Oct. 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and nearby Henderson Executive Airport (HND). To learn more about the world’s largest event dedicated to business aviation, visit www.nbaa.org/2023.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.