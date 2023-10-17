Submit Release
Secretary of State Wes Allen Purchases GIS Services for All Alabama Counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Secretary of State Wes Allen announced today that his office provided Geographical Information System (GIS) services for the purpose of districting voters and administering elections in all 67 Alabama counties.

“Utilizing GIS for voter district assignment and precinct assignment is highly accurate when compared to paper mapping and drawing,” said Secretary Allen. “We are proud to utilize these funds to assist our local election officials on whom the security and accuracy of our elections depend.”

Funding for the purchase of the GIS services came from federal funds allocated to the Secretary of State.

Sixteen of Alabama’s counties already utilize GIS services and Secretary Allen’s office will cover the fee for the service beginning October 1, 2023 through July 31, 2025. The service became available to the other 51 counties not currently using GIS on August 9, 2023.

“It’s a win for Alabama that we can extend GIS services for voter districting and election management to new counties in Alabama and ease the financial burden for counties that already have them,” said Allen.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama's Chief Election Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

For press inquiries contact Faith Pierce by phone 334-242-3677 or email faith.pierce@sos.alabama.gov

