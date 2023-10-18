International Leaders join Annual SMART Community Exchange in Peachtree Corners to discuss “Transatlantic Partnerships”

About

Market Vision has earned a strong reputation for our ability to successfully facilitate prosperous relationships by producing high-impact partner projects, trade missions, educational programs, seminars, workshops, and conferences. Our team of key advisors have over 25 years’ experience in Marketing, Management, Media and International Business Development. Recognized as a significant resource by both private and public sector leaders alike, we focus on initiatives that result in high-impact partner projects, and economic and cultural exchanges. Our initiatives, SMART Community Exchange (SCE) and Nordic Business Exchange (NBE) are a fast growing international network of individuals and organizations. We serve as a conduit to create strategic connections between prominent private sector enterprises, government officials, trade development agencies, and academic institutions.

Market Vision Consulting, LLC