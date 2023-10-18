International Leaders join Annual SMART Community Exchange in Peachtree Corners to discuss “Transatlantic Partnerships”
International Leaders meet at the 10th Annual SMART Community Exchange 2023 in Peachtree Corners
"There is so much potential for companies to grow business through strategic partnerships in the hot spots of tech innovation across the United States.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMART Community Council has hosted SMART Community Exchanges across the U.S. and Europe during the past decade engaging Executives, Investors, Innovators, and Advisors in hot spots of technology innovation. Strong technology cooperation and the imperative to make communities smarter gets support on both sides of the Atlantic. Leaders face the same challenges and see strategic partnerships as an important opportunity to test, prove, commercialize, and implement SMART solutions.
The 10th Annual SMART Community Exchange brings together SMART leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, innovators, and investors. The focus is on SMART-R (SMART+Resilient) Infrastructure, Energy, Mobility, Transportation, Frontier Technologies, Safety and Security, Health and Wellness, Education, Finance, and more. Participants include delegates from enterprises and organizations, higher education institutions, federal, state, and local governments, economic development, industry, manufacturers, labor organizations, and workforce development.
"There is so much potential for companies to grow business through strategic partnerships in the hot spots of tech innovation across the United States. Many of these “hot spots” are SMART Communities, such as Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and the Curiosity Lab - co-host of the SMART Community Exchange 2023. We welcome all participants to the event and post-event SMART Trade Mission in Georgia", Tana Torrano, SMART Community Council.
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located near Atlanta. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility, and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. The ecosystem’s additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country’s first “IoT Central Control Room” implemented in a city, and a 25,000-square-foot innovation center. The Curiosity Lab, owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, is one of North America’s only real-world testing environments.
SMART technology broadens access to new opportunities and markets in tech-intensive economies and benefits communities, businesses, governments, and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic. “US-EU cooperation matters today more than ever. We share the same values and commitment to serve as a catalyst for joint innovation. We take concrete steps together to build SMART-R communities and businesses. Together, we are stronger to face today’s challenges and reap the benefits in a fast-changing world where technology plays a critical role. We are positioned to drive SMART growth”, Minna LeVine, Chair, SMART Community Council.
