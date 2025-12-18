Smart Community Council USA Launches SMART Education Exchange (SEE) Pacific Islands

Groundbreaking initiative begins in American Samoa to strengthen education, workforce development, and community resilience across the Pacific

The SMART Education Exchange for the Pacific Islands in American Samoa, represents a powerful commitment to expanding access to education, and workforce development opportunities for our people.” — Kathryn McCutchan, EPIC Executive Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smart Community Council USA today announced the launch of the SMART Education Exchange (SEE) Pacific Islands Project, beginning in American Samoa and expanding across the Pacific region. This initiative is designed to strengthen K–12 education and workforce development by equipping educators with innovative tools and resources to prepare students for future-ready careers.Governor Pulaali’i underscored the importance of the recently launched American Job Center, stating: "Providing the people of American Samoa with greater access to job opportunities, professional guidance, and holistic support is essential to strengthening our community. I commend the Department of Human Resources and its partners for their collaborative efforts and vision. This partnership will undoubtedly benefit the people of American Samoa and serve as a cornerstone for future growth and opportunity." The American Job Center is federally mandated in all states and territories. The local center is administered by DHR WIOA and its core partners.Concurrently and in alignment with government funded initiatives, the SEE platform will serve as a cornerstone for building the future workforce required to support Smart Regenerative Communities projects across the Pacific. By integrating workforce training programs with cutting-edge educational resources, SEE will empower educators to deliver high-quality learning experiences aligned with the evolving needs of resilient, technology-driven communities.Unlike traditional “sustainable” projects that aim to minimize harm, these regenerative communities’ projects are designed to give back more than they take. Smart projects combine digital innovation, smart learning environments and living labs, infrastructure, education, and environmental restoration to create living systems where people, economies, and ecosystems thrive together. We look forward to cooperating with education and workforce development professionals, entities, and governments in the region.Kathryn McCutchan, Executive Director of Empowering Pacific Island Communities (EPIC) and Pacific Youth and Community Development, highlighted the broader impact: "The SMART Education Exchange for the Pacific Islands initiative, beginning here in American Samoa, represents a powerful commitment to expanding access to education, workforce development, and inclusive opportunities for our people. Together, we will strengthen program sustainability while developing new pathways that empower learners and communities across the Pacific Islands."The first key focus area will be Healthcare Education, launched in partnership with the Pacific Islands World Health Innovation Summit 2025.Tana Torrano, Co-Founder of the Smart Education Exchange (SEE) and SMART Community Council shared, “The SEE Pacific Islands Project underscores the Council’s commitment to advancing education, workforce readiness, and community resilience through strategic partnerships. By working closely with local governments, institutions, and organizations, the program will ensure that each community benefits from tailored solutions that foster sustainable growth and opportunity.”About Smart Community Council USAThe Smart Community Council USA is a visionary organization dedicated to building inclusive, resilient ecosystems through education, workforce development, and strategic partnerships. Its initiatives, including the Smart Education Exchange (SEE), are designed to bridge divides, empower communities, and prepare the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the future.Media Contact:Tana Torrano – TTorrano@Marketvision.orgAbout American Samoa Pasefika Workforce Solutions ProjectThe new community-based, private-sector driven training and employment program aims to bridge the gap between local workforce needs and business opportunities by equipping individuals with practical, market-relevant skills while fostering inclusive economic growth. Its purpose is to empower communities through tailored training initiatives that reflect the demands of local industries, ensuring participants are job-ready and aligned with employer expectations. By leveraging private sector leadership, the program promotes innovation, sustainability, and accountability, while creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term self-reliance. Ultimately, the goal is to strengthen community resilience, reduce unemployment, and stimulate local economies through a collaborative model that connects people, skills, and opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.