Marcelo Maccagnan Releases “Long Ago” featuring Danielle Cormier

Marcelo Maccagnan

The multi-instrumentalist’s new single will be released on October 27th, 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusing progressive rock with odd meters, folk and ethereal vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marcelo Maccagnan presents his latest single, “Long Ago,” on October 27th. From Brazil, currently based in New York City, the artist brings this song to life from his home studio, recording and producing all instruments, with exception of lead vocals and drums. Marcelo takes inspiration from an array of artists such as Radiohead, Bon Iver, Porcupine Tree and Massive Attack.

His previous releases have been deeply focused on his Bass and Jazz background. His last album “Night Tales,” was a distinctive creation, highlighting the musician ability as a virtuoso bassist, while a very strong composer.

This self-titled “Progressive Folk Rock” is perhaps representative of an idea where the composer maintains folk guitar elements as the main motif, while exploring more electric and modern sounds within the production, including odd meters.

But whilst the music embraces this melting pot of styles, it never loses sight of one of its central pillars: the voice. The artist is joined by incredible singer Danielle Cormier. Her voice adds the perfect ethereal layer, in which Marcelo further embellishes with his background vocals, as he does his debut as a singer.

This release brings a whole new era on Marcelo’s career and foretells a new artist to come, with music much more focused on voice and guitar, while keeping the artist past experiences as a Bassist and Jazz player.

Bringing together various styles into one cohesive whole, “Long Ago” offers a fresh take on progressive music, with a unique twist on the time feel.



Background info / Liner Notes:

Composer: Marcelo Maccagnan

Lyrics: Marcelo Maccagnan

Lead Vocals: Danielle Cormier

Background Vocals, Guitars, Bass & Production: Marcelo Maccagnan

Drums: Maxime Cholley

Mixed and Mastered by: Ng Jun Yang

Cover Art: Marcelo Maccagnan

About Marcelo Maccagnan:

Marcelo is a multi-instrumentalist from Brazil. He has been an active writer, bandleader, and session bassist for the past 7 years in the United States, after moving to Boston to study at the renowned school Berklee College of Music.

Currently residing in New York City, Marcelo has carved out a unique niche in the music industry. He’s best known for his skills as an electric bassist, collaborating with a diverse array of artists including Tigran Hamasyan, Kenney Werner, Peter Eldridge, RINI, Hugo Sambone, Simona Smirnova, Gary Chaw, and many more.

Beyond his role as a bassist, Marcelo has also ventured into composition, boasting three albums and numerous singles. His early works leaned heavily on jazz, characterized by instrumental compositions and improvisations. However, his recent musical evolution has seen him shift towards a different direction. Marcelo now focuses on crafting songs, emphasizing vocals and weaving together elements of progressive rock and folk.

In addition to his musical prowess, Marcelo is a skilled guitarist and producer, handling all aspects of his creative process. He maintains an active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, connecting with fans and consistently releasing new content.

Through the kaleidoscope of his past and present works, Marcelo stands as a singular voice in the contemporary music landscape. His compositions are a testament to his ability to craft music that defies convention and redefines genres, offering listeners an extraordinary and revitalizing sonic experience.

https://www.marcelomaccagnan.com/

https://www.instagram.com/marcelomaccagnan

https://www.facebook.com/marcelomaccagnanmusic/