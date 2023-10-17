PRESIDIO RESIDENTIAL CAPITAL AND WILLIAMS HOMES BREAK GROUND ON 32.87 ACRES IN PIRU, CA FOR A NEW MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY
Williams Homes Building 169 Single-Family and Attached Homes in Ventura CountySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidio Residential Capital, along with its joint venture partner Williams Homes, are to build a master plan development in Ventura County in the historical town of Piru named Finch Ranch. Within the community, Williams will build 62 single-family homes, 22 attached duplexes and triplexes and 85 detached small lot homes. Model home construction has begun along with production homes in the first phase. Sales activity is slated to begin this November with a model home grand opening in spring 2024.
“Presidio is pleased to partner with Williams Homes on Finch Ranch that will offer a variety of quality-built home types and styles,” said Don Faye, principal at Presidio Residential Capital. "The Williams' team has carefully planned this community to meet local housing demands.”
The single-family homes are broken down into two styles: conventional and alley access. The three- and four-bedroom, three to 3.5 bath conventional homes range from 2,224 to 2,380 square feet and come in two floorplans one with an optional multi-generational suite. They have two-car garages and feature open plan living. The alley-loaded homes will offer three plans ranging from 1,591 to 2,102 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 to three bathrooms and two-car garages. The largest plan has space for a loft or additional fourth bedroom.
The two-story duplexes are 1,661 square feet and have three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.
Triplex home designs include three plans ranging from 1,279 to 2,102 square feet with two, three or four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, covered porches, and an attached one- or two-car garage.
And finally, the detached small-lot homes are two stories and range from 1,689 to 2,255 square feet. They all have two-car garages and three bedrooms. Two plans offer options for a loft, office or an additional bedroom(s), and all have upstairs laundry.
“Williams Homes has had many successful communities in the Heritage Valley, and we are thrilled to announce yet another planned community in the region offering high quality and attainably priced homes,” said Daniel Faina, chief marketing officer and division president, Southern California, at Williams Homes. “Our strategic focus continues to be about bringing our best-in-class homes to the West’s most desirable cities.”
Finch Ranch in Piru is in the Santa Clara River Valley and sits at the foot of the Topatopa Mountains. It is about 15 miles west of Santa Clarita and Valencia and 25 miles east of Ventura. The City of Fillmore is located about six miles west.
The area is serviced by the Fillmore Unified School District, and students can attend Piru Elementary School, Fillmore Middle School and Fillmore High School.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $2 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 18 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 25 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Williams Homes
Williams Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in building high-quality new homes for families. Founded in 1996, the privately-owned company has built thousands of homes during the last two decades in the Western United States, including communities in California, Montana, Idaho, and Texas. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, Williams Homes continues to set a new standard in homebuilding and ultimately, the customer experience. For more information, visit www.williamshomes.com.
Laura Borgschatz
Anton Communications
lborgschatz@antonpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn