Two Presidio Residential Capital Builders Earn Spots on Top Nationwide Homebuilder List
Central California Builder San Joaquin Valley Homes Breaks Top 100
Last year was another stellar year for many of our homebuilders no matter what roadblocks were placed in front of them”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate development management company, is thrilled to announce two of its California joint venture partners have been named to Builder’s Top 100 and The Next 100 lists, the housing industry’s premier ranking of the nation’s most active homebuilders. San Joaquin Valley Homes ranked 94th and Williams Homes came in at 132.
— Don Faye
“Last year was another stellar year for many of our homebuilders no matter what roadblocks were placed in front of them,” said Don Faye, principal of Presidio Residential Capital. “We’re impressed with the results these homebuilding professionals have achieved – from those constructing the homes at the building sites to the tenacity of the sales professionals – and lists such as these prove their hard work has paid off.”
This is the fifth year Central Valley community homebuilder San Joaquin Valley Homes has made one of Builder’s lists, which is typically dominated by large private and public builders. The builder climbed 24 spots from last year’s ranking of 118 to 94. It closed 618 homes and earned $250 million in gross revenue.
Williams Homes, headquartered in Santa Clarita, ranked 132 on Builder’s The Next 100 list with 388 closings and $252 million in gross revenue.
Each year, Builder magazine releases its ranking of the top 100 homebuilding companies in the United States based on how many homes were closed the previous year. Those that rank 101 to 200 are recognized on the Builder Next 100 List.
Earlier this year Home Builder Executive, which releases its own top 100 list, ranked San Joaquin Valley Homes at 60th among private homebuilders and 84th among both private and public builders. These ratings were a result of closings in 2022 for the homebuilders who participated in their survey.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $2 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 25 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Laura Borgschatz
Anton Communications
lborgschatz@antonpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn