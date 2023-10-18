Kokomo Dentist Explains How Sedation Dentistry Can Help Patients During Visits
Dr. Justin Roberts, a cosmetic dentist at Roberts Dental Group, describes the benefits of sedation dentistry for Kokomo patients experiencing dental anxiety.KOKOMO, IN, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trembling, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations are a few examples of how a fear of the dentist or dental treatment impacts individuals either during an office visit or before they even enter the dental practice. This particular anxiety, known as dental phobia (or “dentophobia”), can affect patients at any age for a variety of reasons and may inhibit them from receiving necessary oral care. Dr. Justin Roberts, a Kokomo dentist with experience in cosmetic, restorative, and advanced dentistry procedures, says missing check-ups and treatments because of dental phobia can lead to escalated oral and general health issues that could have been intercepted earlier—and with less invasive care. Dr. Roberts adds that open communication between the patient and dentist about these fears is essential to developing a plan to ensure that appropriate and timely dental treatment is successfully completed.
Some of the most common reasons for dental anxiety may originate from fears about noises, smells, and experiences specific to previous dentist/dental visits, or they may develop from general fears about pain, needles, blood, and anesthesia. As shared by Dr. Roberts, there are varying levels of dental phobia symptoms and aversions that can range from mild to extreme. If a patient feels nauseous, lightheaded, or is excessively sweating or shaking, it may be an indication that they are suffering from dental anxiety. Dr. Roberts explains that acknowledging these emotions and reactions through an honest discussion is beneficial to both doctor and patient in order to properly address the condition with calming techniques, including sedation dentistry.
The team at Roberts Dental Group firmly believe in helping patients manage their fear by offering a conservative yet effective method of sedation dentistry called oral conscious sedation, which can increase comfort and reduce anxiety. According to Dr. Roberts, oral conscious sedation is given in the form of an oral pill prior to the dental visit with relaxing effects designed to last throughout the entire appointment. This sedation technique can cause drowsiness; however, the patient is always carefully monitored to ensure vitals and oxygen levels are appropriately maintained. As Dr. Roberts elaborates, the dosage of oral conscious sedation is calculated based on the patient’s height, weight, and age, and recommendations provided by the FDA.
Patients suffering from dental anxiety should seek a doctor that understands their unique needs and can assist them in receiving proper dental care – from routine dental cleanings to procedures such as dental implants and root canal therapy. With advanced solutions such as sedation dentistry, Dr. Roberts says patients can effectively feel at ease during dental visits and treatments to maintain their oral health, which can ultimately contribute to good overall health as well.
About Justin Roberts, DDS
Dr. Justin Roberts is an experienced cosmetic dentist providing comprehensive dental care with a custom-tailored approach for each patient. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Indiana Dental Association, and other local and national professional associations. Maintaining knowledge at the forefront of his field, Dr. Roberts regularly attends training at the Kois Center in Seattle to learn about the latest innovations in dental techniques and technology. Dr. Roberts is available for interview upon request.
