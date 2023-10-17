Angela Shiloh Cryer named Founding Executive Director of STRIVE New Orleans

STRIVE helps people facing the toughest societal barriers to employment access the training and support needed to build a career.

A celebrated nonprofit change agent whose public service career spans over two decades, Cryer will lead STRIVE’s newly announced site in New Orleans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIVE, a national workforce development agency creating pathways to economic mobility and empowerment for people facing the toughest societal barriers to employment, has announced Angela Shiloh Cryer as Founding Executive Director of STRIVE New Orleans.

“As a proud lifelong resident of New Orleans, I am overjoyed to take the reins as Founding Executive Director of STRIVE New Orleans. I am committed to serving our community and leading the charge for holistic economic healing and growth and social progress for our residents, who have long experienced equity disparities. I know what the power of STRIVE can do for people who are ready for real change—I have seen it with my own eyes. This is a time for great celebration in the Crescent City and I am dedicated to continuing my work creating positive change and growth and eliminating equity barriers for a better New Orleans for all,” says Ms. Shiloh Cryer.

Ms. Shiloh Cryer has over 35 years’ experience in administration and implementation of government programs and has worked in the nonprofit industry for over 25 years. She has a passion for working in her community, focusing on equitable systems change in re-entry and workforce development. Ms. Shiloh Cryer comes to STRIVE from New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA), the official economic development organization for the City of New Orleans where she served as the Senior Director of Advancing Cities/Talent Partnerships. Ms. Shiloh Cryer has a long history with STRIVE, serving as the head of STRIVE’s highly successful partnership with the City of New Orleans to deliver services beginning in 2015.

“I can think of no better leader to drive the empowering impact of STRIVE programs in our great city of New Orleans than Angela. She understands our communities and what it takes to partner effectively with the rich fabric of local organizations and employers committed to generating mobility through opportunity. Mayor Cantrell and the Office of Workforce Development are excited to build with STRIVE New Orleans and look forward to a robust partnership creating pathways to living wages and advancement with in-demand industries,” says Sunae S. Villavaso, Director of the Office of Workforce Development.

STRIVE New Orleans will launch their signature Career Path program in 2024. Grounded in evidence and proven practice, Career Path encompasses job readiness training, coaching and occupational skills for students to build the hire-ready toolkit that employers demand. STRIVE New Orleans will initially offer an on-ramp to careers in nonclinical healthcare support, with additional industry pathways developed over time. STRIVE celebrates an 80% graduation rate, 75% placement rate and a 70% retention rate. At capacity, STRIVE New Orleans will serve upwards of 200 individuals annually.

“STRIVE is proud of our long-standing commitment to the city of New Orleans and its residents. We are grateful for the deep partnerships we have cultivated with local leaders and employers who share our vision of building a more equitable economy for stronger communities. With Angela at the helm, we are confident that STRIVE New Orleans will hit the ground running in 2024 and quickly grow to provide an impactful service for both residents and local employers, that fostering upward mobility and financial empowerment for local residents,” says Phil Weinberg, STRIVE CEO & President.

“Ochsner is proud to partner with STRIVE New Orleans in creating accessible entry points to healthcare careers. Our industry has an ongoing need for fully trained and credentialed candidates to fill key roles that offer great benefits and opportunity for growth. STRIVE is a key partner in linking talent to career pathways, especially for those with traditional societal barriers such as the justice impacted. Knowing that Angela will be at the helm affirms our belief that STRIVE has come to New Orleans at a most opportune time and we can’t wait to get started on this work together,” says Missy Hopson, Vice President of Talent Management at Ochsner Health.

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for nearly 40 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant societal barriers to employment. STRIVE moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and with operations in 14 locations, STRIVE has helped more than 85,000 individuals.

