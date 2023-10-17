Veterans Day: Share Your Activities

Veterans Day is approaching!

Here at the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, we are excited to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans across the state on November 11th.

We hope you will join us in attending events happening around the state or observe in your own way.

This year, we are encouraging Marylanders to honor the service of Maryland veterans by listening to their stories of service and volunteering in their communities.

Please let us know how your community will be observing Veterans Day through this form.

The community often contacts us requesting to write thank you letters to veterans. To send letters to veterans living at Charlotte Hall Veteran Home, please send them to:

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

℅ John Lombardi, State Veterans Home Director

29449 Charlotte Hall Rd.

Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

To learn more about Operation Green Light and how you can get involved, please visit our Operation Green Light page linked here. (veterans.maryland.gov/operation-green-light)

If you would like to share your event flier in our MDVA newsletter, please email Denise Nooe, Deputy Director of Communications, Outreach, and Advocacy, at denise.nooe@maryland.gov.

