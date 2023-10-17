Virginia Artist and Entrepreneur Grinds to Complete Large Gallery of Work for Pop Up Art Show Benefiting Charity
GRIND is a reflection of not only my pop culture style of art, but the drive to complete a large amount of work in a short time period this October.”LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Bednarz, a Loudoun County business owner and artist is hosting a one-night-only pop-up art show entitled GRIND, starting at 5pm on November 4, 2023.
— Kevin Bednarz
GRIND is a self-funded art show created by Bednarz which will feature his custom artwork, skateboard decks, merchandise, and other unique art concepts.
Bednarz has been a working artist for decades whose works have been featured in print and local DC galleries. Most recently, he completed a 60 foot mural installation at Tyson’s Corner Center along with local artist Tonia Priolo.
“GRIND is a reflection of not only my pop culture style of art, but the drive to complete a large amount of work in a short time period this October,” said Bednarz.
GRIND is open to the public and located at located at 506B Fort Evans Road, Leesburg, VA. GRIND will also include music from DJ Ragz, refreshments from the Ashburn Pub and Delirium Cafe as well as silent auction items.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation.
email us here
Andrea Khoury
Khoury PR & Media Group