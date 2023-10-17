Vidac Pharma Holding Plc announces impressive solidarity from its shareholders, employees and collaborators

Vidac Pharma received many support calls, letters and offers to help from many of its correspondents in view of the Hamas attack on civilians in Israel

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

Shareholders and Management insisted on being able to buy back shares of the Company to show their confidence and solidarity” — Dr. Max Herzberg