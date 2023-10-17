TIGP Miss India 2023 Winner Prasashya Choudhury represents as Ms. International World SuperModel India in Miami, USA

Prasashya Choudhury Ms. International World SuperModel India Prasashya Choudhury Miss India Season 2 Winner

Prasashya never let anyone dictate her potential. She battled societal mindsets that often whispered, "You can't do it."

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable journey filled with determination, resilience, and an unwavering spirit, Prasashya Choudhury, hailing from the vibrant state of Gujarat, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by securing the first place in the National Pageant of The International Glamour Project Miss India 2023 thereby securing the title of Ms. International World SuperModel India 2023. However, Prasashya's story goes far beyond the world of fashion and beauty, as she is also a dedicated psychologist and teacher, touching the lives of young minds with her wisdom and guidance.

Prasashya Choudhury's journey to the international platform is a testament to her indomitable spirit and unyielding determination. Despite facing numerous obstacles, Prasashya never let anyone dictate her potential. She battled societal mindsets that often whispered, "You can't do it." But instead of succumbing to self-doubt, she used these doubts as fuel to propel herself to unimaginable heights. Her journey is an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of self-belief and the strength to break free from the limitations imposed by society.As a psychologist and a teacher, Prasashya Choudhury has been nurturing young minds, imparting invaluable knowledge and guiding them towards a brighter future. Her commitment to education and mentorship has made a positive impact on the lives of countless children, instilling in them the belief that they too can overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams. Prasashya's ability to inspire and empower goes beyond the runway, as she touches hearts and minds with her words and actions.

In addition to her roles as a psychologist and teacher, Prasashya is also a talented Content builder. Her creative prowess is evident not only in her career but also in her exceptional ability to pose and convey a myriad of expressions. Prasashya's mastery of the art of posing and expression adds a unique dimension to her journey, setting her apart as a truly multifaceted talent. Her skills have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in her successful career as a model and have contributed to her well-deserved victories.To top it all off, Prasashya Choudhury has been honing her skills with The International Glamour Project®️ (TIGP®️) for the past two years. The guidance and support she received from TIGP®️ has played a crucial role in her journey to the top. Her association with this prestigious institution has not only refined her talents but has also provided her with a platform to shine on the international stage.

As Prasashya prepares to take her place in the Web Series 'Journey of a Queen' - Season 2, which will soon be available on the YouTube Channel of The International Glamour Project®️, we wish Prasashya all the best. May she continue to shine and inspire, lighting the way for others to follow their dreams with the same fervor and resilience. Prasashya Choudhury is not just a queen of the runway; she is a queen of hearts, and we are excited to see her continue her extraordinary journey in India as well as globally.

