New Metal AI Enhanced Biometric Security & Fraud Protection Credit Card Near Commercial Launch: Smart Metric: $SMME

New Metal AI Enhanced Biometric Security & Fraud Protection Credit Card Near Commercial Launch After Export Approval: Smart Metric, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SMME)

SmartMetric believes that the top end of the market will be the first large scale adopters and therefor having our biometric card in metal makes sense for addressing this market” — SMME CEO Chaya Hendrick

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Metal AI Enhanced Biometric Security Credit Card Near Commercial Launch After Export Approval: Smart Metric, Inc. Biometric Fingerprint Scanning for Credit & Debit Card Fraud Protection.Technological Leader in the Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Industry.Design Patents to Block Any Other Biometric Fingerprint Activated Cards in the United States.The Only Biometric Credit Card That Can Be Used in ALL Card Readers.Working with One of the World's Largest Credit Card Network Brands.Latest Card Version Achieved 1/3 Battery Size Reduction.Biometric Credit and Debit Card with Inbuilt Fingerprint Recognition Secure Activation to Release Both Plastic and Metal Versions.Nearing the Point od Commercial Release for Advanced Biometric Card Product.Received Export Approval Following Testing & Authorization of Hybrid Solid State Rechargeable Battery Used in Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card.In Device Embedded AI With Intermittent Remote AI Interfacing Will Bring a Massive Leap in Data Security.Engineers Working to Incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into New Versions.Visa2 and MasterCard2 have Adopted Use of Biometric Credit Cards.Thermal Sensing Technology Added to Counter Fake Fingerprint Threat.SmartMetric (OTC: SMME) is the creator of an advanced Biometric payment card technology that addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by year end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMVchip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMVcards compared to the previous twelve months. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by year end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMVchip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMVcards compared to the previous twelve months.After the card holder's fingerprint is stored inside the SMME card, all the user needs to do is touch the fingerprint sensor on the surface. In less time than it takes to reach across to insert the card into a credit or debit card reader, the card has scanned the user’s fingerprint and matched it with the pre-stored fingerprint inside the card. On a successful match, the card is turned on so that it can perform a card transaction.The ease of use of the SMME biometric card, along with the fact that it is powered by the SMME internal green battery prior to the card being inserted into a reader to power the internal processor doing the fingerprint scan, means the SMME card is the only card that can work across all card reader types and situations. Biometric cards that do not have an internal independent power supply are very limited on where such cards can be used. A big advantage for both credit card users as well as banks in fighting card fraud is the fact that the SMME biometric card can not be activated if someone else is trying to use the card.The SMME biometric card addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. SmartMetric Biometric Credit and Debit Card with Inbuilt Fingerprint Recognition Secure Activation to Release Both Plastic and Metal VersionsOn October 16th SMME announced it is is nearly ready to ship its advanced fingerprint activated credit and debit cards to the credit card industry.The SMME metal biometric card is the only one of its kind in the world that has embedded inside the metal the fingerprint scanner electronics at an extraordinary level of miniaturization and component slim height.Creating a metal biometric credit card best fits the needs of the premium credit card market making it an attractive product for the high end credit card consumer who has become used to thinking of metal credit cards as a premium card product they are happy to have in their wallets."As with all new technology products, SmartMetric believes that the top end of the market will be the first large scale adopters and therefor having our biometric card in metal makes sense for addressing this market," said SMME CEO Chaya Hendrick.SmartMetric Fingerprint Activated Biometric Card Nears ShippingOn October 5th SMME announced that it is soon to ship its completed advanced biometric fingerprint activated credit card. This is after extreme delays brought on by Covid related component delays.“We are excited to be nearing the release finally of our advanced premium biometric fingerprint activated credit card after years of development and overcoming extreme component supply difficulties,” said SMME President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.Export Approval Following Testing & Authorization of Hybrid Solid State Rechargeable Battery Used in Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit CardOn September 21st SMME announced that having spent months with regulators which involved extensive battery testing for airfreight clearance, the company has received clearance to now ship its biometric card with its inbuilt rechargeable hybrid battery. “We are very excited to have now overcome this last remaining hurdle to bring our advanced biometric fingerprint activated card to market,” said SMME President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.When SMME first started on building its prototype biometric credit card over a decade ago, the overall thickness of the electronics was four times the thickness of a standard credit card. SMME says that its overall thickness and profile of its electronics including the board and its internal battery is now less than one third the thickness of a standard credit card.Interfacing of In Device Embedded AI With Intermittent Remote AI Interfacing Will Bring a Massive Leap in Data SecurityOn June 29th SMME announced that embedding AI (artificial intelligence) in hardware that then interfaces with powerful remote AI systems will allow for a massive increase in device security.The advantage of AI as an embedded in the device, hardware-based security is that it provides a greater level of security than a remote centralized processor. A central computer or even a smartphone that is always connected to a network wirelessly, provides many opportunity points for malicious intrusion. A device such as a credit card that is not connected all the time to a network is without question far more secure.AI in device and centralized computing, allows for a staggering increase in variable analysis and algorithmic computations that will be able to be used for instance to detect malicious data capture attempts while at the same time providing a massively enhanced level of encryption. Especially if this encryption is paired with on device AI enhanced encryption with payments processing AI enhanced remote systems.“Looking into the future, we are going to see amazing gains in data security. We will see almost unthinkable advances in particular when we marry AI with Quantum computing. The marriage of advanced software with advanced computing is going to change the world of data in more 'good' ways then we can imagine,” said SMME CEO Chaya Hendrick.SMME Biometric Credit Card to Add Next Generation Biometric Security to the Multi Billion Unit Credit and Debit Card MarketOn June 27th SMME announced that Visa, Mastercard and other payments networks are reported to now have more than 6.7 billion credit cards issued worldwide. The following is the breakdown of cards in circulation per network brand. Visa 3.94B, Mastercard 2.58B, American Express 122M, JCB 144M, Diners Club 66M.1EMVco, the international card standards organization governing EMV payments chips used in today’s credit and debit card report more than 11 billion cards with EMV chips have been issued worldwide.The SMME biometric fingerprint recognition technology built inside of the credit and debit card uses embedded biometric technology to positively recognize the card holder and turn on the cards EMV contact and contactless payments chip.Visa has more cards in circulation than all the other major credit card brand networks combined.SMME sees the adoption of biometric credit cards being driven primarily by card users. Apart from the majority of card users saying they would prefer to use a biometric credit card, the driving motive for consumers is the added security perceived when using biometric secured cards. Banks and payments processors also benefit tremendously when biometric credit and debit cards are used as they can be configured to message the payments networks that a biometric card is being used that has positively identified the legitimate card user at the point of the card being used in a card transaction.Adoption of Biometric Credit Cards by Both Visa and MasterCardOn June 22nd SMME that both Visa2 and MasterCard2 have adopted the use of biometric credit cards with advanced features over their respective payment networks.As with any new disruptive technology, SMME sees that in the first instance there will be a steady adoption take up and then we will see a dramatic S-curve adoption of biometric cards as banks and consumers alike are drawn to the advanced security of credit cards that have inbuilt biometrics.SMME leads the world in biometric credit card technology in having developed a biometric credit card that has an internal rechargeable battery that is used to power the fingerprint scanning of the card user, independent of card reading terminals and ATMs. This allows the SMME biometric card to be used “anywhere and anytime” a card holder wants to use their new biometric card.Other less advanced cards have begun trials in Europe that are not self-powered. This is a huge disadvantage vs. the SMME card as a non-powered biometric card will not work at a lot of gas stations, ATMs and restaurants that process the credit card charging away from the table.The advanced SMME biometric card has many other features, not least is its hardware-based detection of a live finger. This provides the SMME card with added security against fake fingerprint replicas, making the SMME biometric card the most secure card developed.SMME Internally Powered Biometric Card Is the Most Advanced Biometric Card for the Credit Card IndustryOn June 21st SMME announced that having spent years of R&D and investment of over $33 million, SmartMetric holds what is believed to be an unassailable technological lead in the new biometric fingerprint activated credit card industry.Leading credit card brands have now accepted the introduction of biometric credit cards. This heralds the use of biometric technology built into credit cards as the next generation advanced security evolution of the most used form of payment, the credit card.SMME leads the world in biometric credit card technology in having developed a biometric credit card that has an internal rechargeable battery that is used to power the fingerprint scanning of the card user independent of card reading terminals and ATM’s. This allows the SMME biometric card to be able to used “anywhere and anytime” a card holder wants to use their new biometric card.Other less advanced cards have begun trials in Europe that are not self-powered. This is a huge disadvantage over the SMME card as a non-powered biometric card will not work at a lot of gas stations, ATM’s and restaurants that process the credit card charging away from the table. These non powered cards require the card to be inside a contact reader and the card holder needs to hold the card in the reader for contact credit card payments. Because they do not have an internal rechargeable power source they are dependent on power coming from the card reader. Making them unusable in many credit card transaction situations.Design Patents to Block Any Other Biometric Fingerprint Activated Cards in the United StatesOn June 20th SMME reported that the company’s issued design patents cover various shapes of fingerprint sensors that can be placed on the surface of the card in any place that on the card that a sensor can be placed. Effectively stopping anyone else from having a smart card with a chip and sensor on it or a credit card with a chip and fingerprint sensor from on it from being sold in the largest credit card market in the world which is the United States. These multiple United States Patent Office issued design patents, essentially give SMME a product monopoly position in the US market for fingerprint activated biometric credit cards.“Unlike other types of patents, design patents are the easiest to enforce as they do not require years of Federal Court litigation to enforce. Basically, all we need to do is take the issued design patents to the pertinent Government department and have competitors copycat cards seized at port of entry or within the USA at any office or warehouse," said Chaya Hendrick, SMME CEO.SMME is in the final stages of QC testing of its biometric card hardware along with the biometric card internal software and embedded operating system. This is the final preparation of the SMME biometric card product prior to presenting it to one of the world’s largest credit card brands and card networks. It is planned that then the card will be offered to various major card issuing banks globally.SMME Premium Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Cards Add Thermal Sensing to Defeat Fake Fingerprint Fraud AttemptsOn May 3rd SMME announced that it has successfully added thermal sensing inside of its biometric fingerprint activated credit cards in order to defeat fake artificial fingerprints from fraudsters wanting to fool the biometric protection inside the SMME card.The use of thermal sensing to determine if the card user is a real person became evident as a much-needed anti-fraud element in a biometric fingerprint card. Some have erroneously said that live fingerprint detection can be done using software. SMME, having tested in its research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel found that these anti-fraud live detection through software claims are not credible. The fake fingerprint is able to trigger a biometric detection in most attempts and therefore is totally unsafe in a high security environment such as a Credit Card or Identity Card.Using thermal in-card sensing allows the fingerprint recognition software to also recognize if the person touching the card's biometric sensor is in fact a live person. A live person has a body temperature within a standard range and anything outside of this body temperature range will not allow the biometric fingerprint recognition to work.For more information on $SMME visit: https://www.smartmetric.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

