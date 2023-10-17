NBAA TV: New and Innovative Aircraft Come to NBAA-BACE

Oct. 16, 2023

The 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) continues its tradition of showing off the newest and most innovative business aircraft.

At Henderson Executive Airport (HND), Textron Aviation unveiled its Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 business jet.

Embraer’s Phenom 100EX made its global debut.

Making their first appearance at NBAA-BACE are the Airbus AJC220 business jet and Textron’s Beechcraft Denali.

Innovation and environmental sustainability in the advanced air mobility space will be on full display during live demonstration flights of Volocopter’s 2X electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the first flights of their kind at NBAA-BACE.