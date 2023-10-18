National ESCO Week Celebrates Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Resiliency, November 6th – 10th
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is celebrating the third annual National ESCO Week, November 6th – 10th. This event honors the remarkable contributions that Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) make to the economy and the resulting positive impact on the environment.
ESCOs play a crucial role in enhancing the energy efficiency of vital infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, colleges and universities, and government facilities. Projects are enabled using energy savings performance contracts (ESPCs), power purchase agreements, energy-as-a-service contracts, and design-build projects. ESCOs often install HVAC systems, lighting, solar panels, water measures, and advanced metering systems that reduce operational emissions, boost cost savings, and enhance resilience.
In the past three decades, ESCOs have implemented over $70 billion worth of comprehensive infrastructure, energy efficiency, and renewable energy projects, significantly impacting our environment and economy. The industry today is in a hyper-growth stage due to a surge in federal funding and tax incentives, the enforcement of higher performance building standards, and the challenges posed by extreme weather. These trends underscore the critical importance of collaborating with ESCOs to propel infrastructure upgrades forward.
“Energy Service Companies are key partners to the public and private sector, designing, constructing, and implementing solutions to transform building infrastructure, making it healthier, safer, and more efficient. ESCO week serves as a time to celebrate and share the successful partnerships and projects ESCOs have executed,” said NAESCO Executive Director Dr. Timothy Unruh. “Let’s build upon this work as we prepare for the future.”
This year, NAESCO will be celebrating ESCO week by showcasing the successes and impacts of performance contracts and public-private partnerships. Throughout the week, NAESCO will share resources and customer testimonials on the NAESCO's LinkedIn (@naesco) and Twitter (@NaescoNews) pages. ESCO week will run alongside NAESCO's Annual Meeting, R3 Conference and Innovation Expo, taking place November 6th- 8th in New Orleans.
About The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO)
The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure. NAESCO unites the energy service industry by promoting favorable government policies, sponsoring a rigorous accreditation program, and providing professional training and education. NAESCO champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation.
Learn more about NAESCO, its members, membership benefits and accreditation process at www.naesco.org, and follow NAESCO on Twitter (@NaescoNews) and LinkedIn (@naesco).
Julie Chesna
