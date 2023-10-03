NAESCO Announces Finalists for Industry-Leading Award in Energy Efficiency and Modernizing Building Infrastructure
Ameresco, Centrica, Energy Systems Group, and McClure have been selected as finalists for the 2023 NAESCO Member Award.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), the leading advocacy and accreditation association representing companies modernizing our nation's building infrastructure through energy efficiency projects, announced four finalists for the NAESCO 2023 Member Award.
The NAESCO Member Award honors the achievements of and recognizes exemplary projects from member companies that show the full potential of public-private partnerships. Efforts recognized by this award include significant or unique savings, innovative project approaches or technology uses, overcoming significant project obstacles, achieving environmental justice goals, and incorporating community development and outreach, among others.
This year's finalists include:
• Energy Systems Group, for its partnership with New Mexico Gas Company to provide a Utility Energy Service Contract project at Fort Bliss (TX), which is helping implement and fund energy and water security priorities called out in the Fort Bliss Installation Energy and Water Security Plan. This project gives Fort Bliss the ability to "island" many critical facilities and reduce reliance on off-base purchased electricity and water, leading to enhanced mission assurance and energy and water resiliency, which help meet the expectations of Army Directive 2020-03.
• Ameresco, for the implementation of a $36 million design-build contract with Duke Energy at US Army Fort Liberty (NC). Energy efficiency upgrades included updated boilers, improved HVAC and lighting systems, and a new water conservation system. The most significant innovation of the project included constructing and installing a 1.1 megawatt (MW) floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system and pairing it with a 2 MW / 2 MWh battery energy storage system.
• Centrica, for providing a turn-key solution to achieve Coles County's (IL) long-sought historic restoration of the Courthouse's exterior and for playing a crucial role in securing funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to advance the project. Each window was custom-made to replicate the original 1898 design and was carefully installed, successfully meeting both timeline and budget goals.
• McClure, for its partnership with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PA) for numerous projects over the years in their Guaranteed Energy Savings Act program. Recently, McClure was selected by (3) individual agencies: Department of General Services (DGS), Department of Conservation & Nature Resources (DCNR), and PennDOT. Scopes ranged from lighting and air sealing to more complex systems focused on infrastructure improvements, advanced control systems, and modern comfort systems.
The award will be presented at NAESCO’s annual meeting, R3 Conference and Innovation Expo, in New Orleans, LA, November 6th – 8th.
About the R3 Conference and Innovation Expo
The R3 Conference and Innovation Expo is an annual event that spearheads conversations on energy efficiency, decarbonization, electrification, and modernizing building infrastructure. With a focus on networking and collaboration, the conference serves as a platform for energy service professionals to forge valuable connections and promote sustainable solutions. The event is open to businesses, organizations, and individuals committed to driving positive change within the industry.
About The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO)
The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure. NAESCO unites the energy service industry by promoting favorable government policies, sponsoring a rigorous accreditation program, and providing professional training and education. NAESCO champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation.
ESCOs contract with private and public sector energy users to provide cost-effective energy efficiency retrofits across a wide spectrum of client facilities, from college campuses to water treatment plants. ESCOs offer investment-grade financial guarantees that project savings will be realized, reducing the risk of a project's outcomes. Over the last three decades, ESCOs have implemented more than $70 billion in comprehensive energy efficiency retrofit projects.
Learn more about NAESCO, its members, membership benefits, and the accreditation process at www.naesco.org, and follow NAESCO on Twitter (@NaescoNews) and LinkedIn (@naesco).
