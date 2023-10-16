Las Vegas Leaders Welcome Return of World’s Largest Business Aviation Convention, NBAA-BACE

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 16, 2023 – Clark County officials and local business leaders gathered today to mark the return of the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) to Las Vegas, highlighting the event’s economic impact for the city, and a shared focus on sustainability.

The convention, one of the largest held in the U.S. each year, runs from Tuesday, October 17 until Thursday, October 19. The event is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Henderson Executive Airport (HND).

“We are thrilled to be back in Las Vegas to showcase the future of business aviation, and the partnership with civic and business leaders whose support is key to the convention’s success,” NBAA Board Chair Monte Koch said.

NBAA-BACE will feature hundreds of exhibits, dozens of aircraft at the airport and on the show floor, and the latest in electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered aircraft that are among the technologies ushering in a new era of sustainable, on-demand air travel.

NBAA-BACE is anticipated to generate around $53 million in economic activity during the course of the convention week, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

“As I look around, I am reminded at how critically important aviation and the entire aviation industry is and how it drives the economic engine of tourism in so Nevada. Because of the convenience and efficiency, our general aviation airports are becoming more and more important in attracting visitors to large-scale events” like the Formula 1 race and the Super Bowl, Clark County Commission Chair James Gibson said. “… The ongoing partnership with NBAA continues to be a huge win for our community at large.”

Steve Hill, the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the “business aviation industry is part of what has made Las Vegas possible.” Trade shows and conferences in Las Vegas allow the city to exceed national average by 23%, he added. “If we didn’t have those trade shows during the week, what has been built on Las Vegas Blvd. couldn’t have afforded to have been built. This industry plays a critical role in allowing Las Vegas just to be who it is. We are excited to welcome them here.”

“What is particularly remarkable [about NBAA-BACE is that] deals are being cut, planes are being sold, money is being exchanged and all of that is a tremendous benefit locally to our economy, nationally to the industry, and to everything that we do here in southern Nevada,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.

“NBAA-BACE showcases the importance of business aviation; and we are excited to again partner with them to highlight our general aviation operations as they gear up to play a critical role in supporting the special events our community is hosting in the coming months,” said Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis.

Beyond the convention’s economic impact, this year’s event continues NBAA’s commitment to host one of the most environmentally sustainable trade shows in the world.

As it has done for past shows, NBAA has encouraged exhibitors and suppliers to reduce their environmental impact at the event. Dozens of exhibitors have taken the NBAA-BACE Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge, committing to reduce the carbon and waste they will generate at the convention. The LVCC itself has a comprehensive plan in place for sustainability best practices.

LCVCA and NBAA are “working hard to make NBAA-BACE as sustainable as we possibly can,” Hill added, noting that the convention and host diverted 77% of the materials produced by the convention from waste disposal at the 2021 show in Las Vegas.

In addition, during the event, all flights departing Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), HND and North Las Vegas Airport will be fueled in part by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which reduces aviation’s net-carbon emissions by up to 80%. SAF is a key part of business aviation’s plan to decarbonize and achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The convention will also host the 2023 edition of the industry’s Business Aviation Sustainability Summit, convening leaders to discuss progress on decarbonization, the transformational technologies that will deepen emissions reductions, policies that could support efforts and challenges the industry faces as it continues its push to reach net-zero emissions. Learn more about the summit.

Learn more about the overall program and other details regarding 2023 NBAA-BACE.

